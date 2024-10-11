30 Analysts Assess Estee Lauder Cos: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 30 analysts provided ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 10 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $119.63, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A 9.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $132.07.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Estee Lauder Cos among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $114.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $95.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $95.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $129.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $180.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $115.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $130.00 $191.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $105.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $108.00 $132.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $131.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $117.00 $136.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $115.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Estee Lauder Cos's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Estee Lauder Cos Better

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Financial Insights: Estee Lauder Cos

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Estee Lauder Cos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Estee Lauder Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

