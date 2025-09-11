(0:30) - Screening For Growth Stocks You Should Consider Buying Right Now

(5:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(27:30) - Episode Roundup: APP, HOOD, MTZ

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #459 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about top Ranked growth stocks. These are the hot stocks of 2025. Why not find some companies that are expected to have both growth and rising earnings estimates?

Definition of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Stock

The Zacks Rank is a short-term stock recommendation of 1 to 3 months. It looks at revisions to analyst earnings estimates, including the agreement among analysts and the magnitude of the upward, or downward, revisions.

The top rank of #1 usually means something good is going on at a company. It means that the analysts are raising earnings estimates. Out of over 4,000 stocks, there was only 223 Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buys) at the time of the podcast.

Running a Growth Stock Screen

Make it easy on yourself. To find the top growth stocks, run the premium screen called “Zacks #1 Rank Growth Stocks.”

In addition to the companies being #1 (Strong Buys), they will have a minimum of 20% historical EPS growth rate and 20% or more projected EPS growth.

The stocks must also be over $5 and have average trading volume over 100,000 shares.

This simple screen returned 55 stocks.

3 Zacks Strong Buy Growth Stocks for Your Short List

1. AppLovin Corp. ( APP )

AppLovin is a software and AI solutions marketing platform company. It saw revenue rise 77% in the second quarter. AppLovin is expected to have strong growth. Earnings are forecast to jump 97.6% in 2025 and 51% in 2026.

Shares of AppLovin are up 77% year-to-date. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

If you’re looking for big growth, AppLovin is one to add to your short list.

2. Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD )

Robinhood Markets is an online financial firm. Most people know them from their trading app. It offers options, cryptocurrencies and equities. Second quarter revenue was up 45% year-over-year.

Robinhood Gold subscribers jumped to 3.5 million in the second quarter from 1.5 million last year, up 76%.

Robinhood is a hot stock. Shares of Robinhood are up 216% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to jump 42% this year.

Robinhood is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should Robinhood be on your short list?

3. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ )

MasTec is an engineering and construction firm with business in energy and power. It’s considered to be an “AI infrastructure stock”. In the second quarter of 2025, MasTec had record quarterly revenue. It’s backlog was up 23% year-over-year.

After MasTec raised full year earnings guidance, analysts also revised their earnings estimates higher. Earnings are expected to jump 58% in 2025.

MasTec is now a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, but was a #1 (Strong Buy) at the time of the podcast. The Zacks Rank can change daily.

MasTec shares are up 39% year-to-date.

Should MasTec be on your short list?

What Else Should You Know About Top Ranked Growth Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.