3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry is grappling with high capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades, margin erosion, supply-chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts, higher tariffs, raging wars and high customer inventory levels. However, healthy demand trends stemming from the increasing propensity to stay connected in this digital age should benefit the industry in the long run.Amid this backdrop, VOD and TIGO are likely to capitalize on the rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless wireless and fiber connectivity, with the wide proliferation of IoT and accelerated 5G deployment.

Industry Description

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services and prepaid and postpaid. The firms provide value-added services, such as the IoT, comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions. They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. The firms provide IT solutions, cable and satellite pay television subscriptions, as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.

What's Shaping the Future of Wireless Non-US Industry?

Depleting Profit Margins: High raw material prices due to the Middle-East tensions, the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the consequent economic sanctions against the Putin regime have affected the operation schedule of various firms. The demand-supply imbalance has crippled operations and largely affected profitability due to inflated equipment prices. In addition, a slew of proposed tariffs on imported goods from major trading partners and allies of the United States by President Trump has eroded margins to a large extent and affected the global supply chain mechanism. Wireless operators face challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. Aggressive competition is likely to limit the ability to attract and retain customers and affect operating and financial results.



Network Convergence: The convergence of network technologies requires considerable investments from traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. With the exponential growth of mobile broadband traffic and home Internet solutions, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. This has resulted in a massive demand for advanced networking architecture, forcing service providers to upgrade their networks to support the surge in home data traffic. The industry participants continue to invest in networks to increase coverage and implement new technologies to optimize network capabilities. Further, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization to maintain superior performance standards, creating demand for state-of-the-art wireless products and services. Moreover, telecom services show a weak correlation to macroeconomic factors as these are considered necessities. This, in turn, has led the carriers to focus more on network upgrades to cater to the evolving customer needs.



Eroding Legacy Services: Increased infrastructure spending for network upgrades has largely compromised short-term margins. Aggressive promotional expenses, lucrative discounts and the adoption of several low-priced service plans to attract and retain customers are eroding profits. A steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services due to a challenging macroeconomic environment and high inflation adds to the margin woes. Consequently, the firms within the industry are increasingly seeking diversification from legacy telecom services to more business, enterprise and wholesale opportunities. The companies are making significant investments to upgrade their network and product portfolio, including considerable advances in software-defined, wide-area network capabilities and a new Cloud Core architecture.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Prospects

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently has a Zacks Industry Rank #166, which places it in the bottom 33% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few non-US wireless stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags Sector, Outperforms S&P 500

The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry has lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector but outperformed the S&P 500 composite in the past year.



The industry has gained 20.2% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s and sector’s rise of 16.1% and 21.9%, respectively.



One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

The Price/Book ratio is commonly used for valuing wireless stocks. The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/B of 1.22X compared with the S&P 500’s 8.37X. It is also trading below the sector’s trailing 12-month P/B of 9.92X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 3.66X and as low as 0.32X, with a median of 0.86X, as the chart below shows.



Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA Ratio (Past Five Years)

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks to Watch

KDDI: Headquartered in Tokyo, KDDI is one of the leading communication service providers in Japan. The company operates its retail operations through ‘au’, ‘UQ mobile’ and ‘povo’ brands and ‘KDDI BUSINESS’ brand for corporate customers. With a focus on 5G communications, data-driven practices and generative AI, KDDI aims to accelerate business growth by providing value-added services in finance, energy and life transformation, which encompasses five areas of future growth (Mobility, Sports/Entertainment, Web3/Metaverse, Healthcare and Space). Boasting a VGM Score of B, the stock has gained 12.6% in the past year. KDDI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vodafone: Based in the United Kingdom, Vodafone engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company operates mobile and fixed networks in 15 countries and partners with mobile networks in 40 more. Vodafone has secured the approval for a merger with Three U.K. from the Competition and Markets Authority, U.K. The merger, which underwent thorough scrutiny for 18 months, was completed in May 2025. The company has about 340 million mobile and broadband customers. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.1% and a VGM Score of A. It has gained 20.4% in the past year. Vodafone currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Price and Consensus: VOD





Millicom: Headquartered in Luxembourg, Millicom is a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America. Through its TIGO and Tigo Business brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. Millicom provides mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 14 million homes. The stock has gained 74.7% in the past year. Millicom sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Price and Consensus: TIGO

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.