3 Ways You Can Leverage Microsoft To Make Money

Did you know that you can leverage Microsoft to make money? Microsoft is a powerhouse in the software industry; however, the company has numerous branches that provide monetization opportunities so you can make money.

Here are three ways you can use Microsoft to make money.

Monetize Content With PubCenter

If you create content, you can leverage Microsoft and use its pubCenter to monetize your content. With pubCenter, Microsoft advertisers compete for ad space on your website. When those ads populate on your website, you can make money.

Let’s say you have a blog in the travel industry. If an advertiser is trying to reach people who like to travel to promote a new suitcase, they might pay to place an ad on your blog.

Unlike other advertising platforms that can take weeks to set up and don’t tailor the content to your website, Microsoft pubCenter pushes ads that match your audience. If you’re already doing the work of making and posting content, why not earn more money and gain value with pubCenter?

Use Microsoft Rewards

You don’t have to be a content creator to make money with Microsoft. In fact, Microsoft Rewards can help you earn some extra cash with tasks you might already be doing. For example, you can earn rewards by using your Xbox or searching with Bing.

Points work based on a level system. In Level 1, you can earn up to 30 points per day for searching Bing on a PC. Once you hit Level 2, you can start earning up to 90 points per day for Bing searches on your computer.

These points can be accumulated and converted into different rewards, like gift cards, nonprofit donations and sweepstake entries. If you’re an avid Google searcher, maybe it’s time to switch to Bing to make extra money.

Freelance for Microsoft

If you have an entrepreneurial mindset, freelancing with Microsoft is another great option for making money. Guru.com is a job task platform that can connect employers looking for work done in Microsoft Word with freelancers.

Freelancing using your Microsoft skills can help you earn extra money. Common jobs include typing PDF documents into Microsoft Word, creating tables and other content, and managing data and documents.

You can not only work from the comfort of your home but also earn extra cash and refine your skill set. Most employers look for some type of proficiency in Microsoft, making freelancing a great opportunity to position yourself as a strong candidate.

