3 Ways the Trump Administration Is Changing Social Security in the Next 3 Years

Some recent changes and proposed policy shifts made under the Trump administration may change the way people with disabilities and older adults access their Social Security benefits.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), several new in-person requirements, field office disruptions and staff reductions may make it harder for some to submit required documentation to qualify for benefits or even to get timely help.

What are these changes and how might it change Social Security in the next several years?

The Need To Show Up in Person

One of the biggest changes flagged by CBPP is that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is increasingly requiring people to show up in person for tasks. Some of these tasks include submitting basic documentation and verifying identity to apply for benefits. You used to be able to complete some of these over the phone.

At the same time, the Social Security Administration has announced its plans back in February 2025 to eliminate around 7,000 jobs.

All of this is happening as local SSA offices have been struggling to keep up with demand. For example, the Houston Chronicle reported that beneficiaries in Houston reported back in April that they were experiencing two-hour wait times and even stretch to four hours or more.

Phone Services Largely Unavailable

With the exception of some tasks like ones for Medicare or disability, you can no longer do most tasks by phone. You may not need to show up to an office though, if you’re able to do it online through your my Social Security account.

For now, you may still be able to complete some tasks over the phone, unless you’ve been flagged for fraud. In this case, you will need to go in person. Tasks like direct deposit requests will need to be either handled online or at a local office.

Need To Meet Stricter Requirements

Some changes that could mean you need to go through more hoops include increased documentation requirements. You now need to bring in original documents and may even be asked to provide multiple forms of identification. Even if you’ve been a beneficiary for a while.

What’s more, if you’re being asked to submit requested documents or information, you may have a smaller window to do so. Instead of the typical weeks, you may now only have 10 to 15 days, or else your application or appeal could be denied or delayed.

Those born outside of the U.S., even if you’ve been a citizen for a while, may be asked to provide naturalization or immigration documentation when reviewing your application.

What You Can Do Right Now

If you’re worried about the changes or potential extra hurdles to receive your Social Security benefits, here are some steps you can take.

Check the Social Security website to get the most up to date information and see whether you need to show up in person for what you need to get done.

Keep all of your important documents like IDs and benefit letters so you can access them quickly when needed.

Reach out to organizations like the National Council of Aging or even the AARP foundation for help.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways the Trump Administration Is Changing Social Security in the Next 3 Years

