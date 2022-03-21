3 Ways to Play Tech With Strategic Leverage

It's been rough going for technology to start the year, especially after the sector was the shining star during the height of the pandemic. Whether up or down, traders have options to play tech with exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Direxion Investments.

When it's time to become a bull, traders can opt for the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF (TECL). The fund seeks daily investment results that are equal to 300% of the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index.

When tech exhibits weakness, bearish traders can look for the opposite. That inverse play is available in the Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X ETF (TECS).

However, when looking at the past five days, tech is showing signs of life again. It's a reminder that trading isn't always about seeing the forest for the trees, but moving with the trends on a day-to-day basis.

Bulls are actually up on the bears, potentially showing signs that a risk-on sentiment could be creeping back into investors' minds. The capital markets may have already priced in rate hikes, resulting in tech's recent weakness, and now tech could be ready to rise again.

Sink Your FANGs Into This ETF

The past week's performance in tech is also showing up in the FANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. Traders who want concentrated exposure to these tech heavy hitters can use the Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG).

FNGG gives traders targeted exposure to the FANG stocks without having to hold separate positions in each stock. Furthermore, with double the leverage, traders can amplify their gains should their bets prove correct.

FNGG seeks to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the ICE FANG 20 Index, which provides exposure to highly traded technology and technology-enabled companies, such as the aforementioned FANG stocks. Over the past five days, the fund is up over 30%.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.