3 Ways to Overcome the 'Joy Gap' in Workplaces

Nothing is fun all the time, but given the number of hours we spend working on a daily and weekly basis, it shouldn’t be a bleak trudge to the end of the day either.

Even at work, people have an expectation of some form of joy, whether it’s the satisfaction (and acknowledgement) of solving a challenging problem, interacting with coworkers or feeling a sense of purpose in your chosen profession. But too often, the amount of joy we expect and the amount we experience aren’t in line. That shortfall is known as a “joy gap.” And there’s increasing speculation that it’s a significant factor in the ongoing labor crisis.

The pandemic acted as a reset for millions of people. The relentless news of suffering and death (along, perhaps, with the heightened ideological divide in the country) made many people reprioritize what was important to them—and what they were willing to sacrifice to attain those priorities.

People who felt trapped in jobs that didn’t bring joy might be casting those aside in search of something that makes them happier.

In 2018, management consulting company Kearney surveyed workers to examine the issue of joy in the workplace and discovered that nearly 90% of the more than 500 people it spoke with expect to experience a substantial degree of joy at work, but only 37% actually experienced it, creating a 53% joy gap (the difference between the two fields).

Last year, the company conducted the survey again in the post-pandemic world, and the joy gap had gotten even wider, extending eight points to 61%.

Clearly, corporate America has some work to do when it comes to meeting the satisfaction of its workers. But it’s also an opportunity for companies that hit the target today, as the talent pool grows. For businesses that fear they’re falling short, though, the key to increasing worker joy (and ultimately, satisfaction) isn’t a complicated puzzle to solve.

Certainly, there are other factors that weigh into a person’s decision on whether they will remain with a company. Salary is, as always, an important consideration. Flexibility is increasingly a factor in worker decisions, whether that’s working from home at least part of the week or having greater flexibility about the number of days or hours per day they choose to work.

But when it comes to increasing joy, it boils down to three things: praise, purpose and people.

Praise: Knowing you did a good job is one thing. Having your boss and coworkers acknowledge it is another. Recognition boosts morale and spurs workers to put a greater effort into their jobs. One employee told Kearney, “When I was promoted within my department, all my colleagues gathered in my office to congratulate me and to celebrate it with me. I felt noticed for all the years of commitment I’ve made to the company as an employee.”

Purpose: A company’s purpose plays a big role in the joy of its workers. Keep that purpose straightforward and clear and help team members recognize the people who are directly impacted by that purpose. By seeing the impact, it can increase their workplace joy on an ongoing basis.

People: After all of the isolation in the past two years, people need to feel connected with others more than ever. A sense of community and sociability is especially critical these days, and it can’t all be confined to formal functions. Bypass a meeting for some team-building exercises, increase one-on-one interactions and exploit opportunities to bring people together in a social way, hopefully bringing a sense of comradery to the office.

