3 Ways to Earn Free Gift Cards

Gift cards are convenient and easy to use. You can use them to pay for purchases without needing to pay out of pocket with cash or a credit card. You've probably received gift cards from friends, family, and coworkers, but did you know that you can earn free gift cards?

You can get gift cards for almost any kind of retailer. For example, there are gift cards for clothing stores, restaurants, electronic retailers, home improvement stores, grocery stores, fast food eateries, and gas stations. If you have extra gift cards in your wallet, it can make your next trip to the store more affordable because you'll spend less of your own money.

Are you looking for ways to earn gift cards? Here are three ideas.

1. Pay with rewards credit cards

By using rewards credit cards to pay for purchases, you can earn valuable rewards points. Redemption options vary depending on the card. Some card issuers allow cardholders to redeem points for travel, cash back, or a statement credit. Many rewards cards and cash back credit cards also give cardholders the option to redeem their points for gift cards.

You can use your credit card to pay for everyday purchases, and when you have enough points saved up, you can redeem them for gift cards. Most rewards programs give you a variety of gift card options, so you'll likely be able to find a gift card that is useful for your needs. If you don't yet have a credit card that earns rewards, here's a list of the top rewards credit cards.

2. Shop with cash back apps

Another way to get gift cards for free is by using cash back apps when shopping. When you use these apps, you can shop like you usually would and earn rewards in the process. Instead of getting a direct discount on your grocery bill like you would with a traditional coupon, you'll accumulate cash back within the app.

Most cash back apps pay you back in cash, which can be deposited into your bank account, Venmo, or PayPal account. Some apps give shoppers the option to earn gift cards. Ibotta and Fetch Rewards are two examples of cash back apps that allow you to redeem your earnings for gift cards.

If you like to use apps and want to earn rewards for shopping, using cash back apps may be a good idea. There are a few top-rated apps to choose from, and they're simple to use.

3. Use discount and coupon code shopping browser extensions

You can also earn gift cards by using discount and coupon code browser extensions when shopping online. Discount browser extensions can help you save money on your next online purchase. The extensions will help you find and apply the best coupon code before completing the check-out process at popular retailers. With these discounts, you'll spend less money.

Some of these browser extensions also allow you to earn gift cards. One example of this kind of tool is Capital One Shopping. This easy-to-use browser extension features automated coupon code tools, has price comparison capabilities, and lets shoppers earn shopping credits just by shopping with participating retailers. You can redeem your shopping credits for gift cards.

These are some examples of ways to earn gift cards from your favorite retailers. You don't have to buy gift cards or get them as gifts. Instead, you can take steps to earn gift cards to use for upcoming purchases or to give to others in the future.

If you're looking for additional tips and tricks to make smarter financial choices and save money in your daily life, these personal finance resources may be helpful.

