3 Ways To Save Money On Everything You Do in Your Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the easiest places to lower costs without cutting corners. From reducing water and electric bills to adjusting the temperature on your refrigerator, small changes can lead to big monthly savings.

These simple strategies can help lower your bills and stretch every dollar further.

1. Water Bill

Rising utility costs have made trimming your water bill a good place to start saving each month. With a few simple changes, it’s possible to pay less on your water bill without a lot of fuss.

Use the dishwasher instead of handwashing; it’s designed to clean dishes using far less water. An energy-efficient dishwasher uses about 3.2 gallons of water per cycle compared with the 6 gallons older units require.

Check for leaky faucets or pipes inside and outside your home. Fix leaks quickly, and make sure faucets are tightly closed to prevent small drips that waste water and increase your bill over time.

Skip thawing food by running it under hot water. Not only is this unsafe, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it also wastes water. Use the microwave, or put the food in the refrigerator to defrost naturally.

2. Electric Bill

The kitchen is one of the biggest sources of household energy use, but better appliance habits can cut electricity costs. Even minor changes add up, especially when energy use rises during extreme weather.

Clean refrigerator coils regularly and make sure the door seals are tight to help the appliance run efficiently and use less electricity.

Adjusting appliance temperatures also helps them perform well while reducing power use. Refrigerators run most efficiently when set between 37 and 41 degrees, while freezers should stay at 0 degrees.

Placing frozen foods in the fridge the night before helps them thaw safely and reduces the amount of energy the refrigerator needs to stay cool.

A well-stocked fridge runs more efficiently because the food helps retain cold air. If it’s not full, place water bottles inside to fill gaps and maintain a steady temperature.

Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances can also lower your power bill. Energy Star-certified models perform like traditional appliances while using up to 15% less energy.

3. Grocery Bill

Grocery prices have climbed steadily, making it harder to keep food costs under control. With a few smart shopping habits and planning strategies, it’s possible to stretch every dollar without sacrificing quality or nutrition.

Some ideas to maximize savings are using coupons, signing up for loyalty programs and buying generic brands. Compare the price per pound on pre-cut produce and shredded cheese with that of whole produce and block cheese. Consider comparing prices from different stores. Find a store that has the items you need at lower prices and look for sales. To stay on track, shop with a list and never shop when you’re hungry, or you will end up with more items in your grocery cart than you need.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways To Save Money On Everything You Do in Your Kitchen

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.