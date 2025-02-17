3 Ways To Quickly Make $50

When it comes to making money, such methods comes in all shapes and sizes. While you might be thinking that to actually generate some cold, hard-earned cash requires a standard nine-to-five job, there are plenty of ways to generate some dollars in hand by thinking outside the box, as well as in the lower figures.

If you are trying to figure out some methods for getting just $50, there are several approaches you can take, all of which should produce fast results. Here are three ways to quickly make $50.

Participating in Focus Groups

Your opinion matters, but shouldn’t you also get paid for it? Absolutely! That’s why taking part in focus group studies is a great way to get $50 in no time.

“Large and small brands use focus group studies to improve their products and services, and you can easily earn $50 as a participant,” explained Holly Hanna, publisher and founder at The Work at Home Woman. “Studies are conducted online via surveys and diary studies, over the phone, in person, and via webcam, with the latter two having the highest payouts.”

“If you’re interested in participating in market research, check out User Interviews (average study pays $50)… and FocusGroups.org (most studies pay between $50 to $200),” Hanna recommended.

Selling Items

With spring right around the corner, Hanna noted that now is the perfect time to spring clean your way to cash by selling some things you have around your house or in storage.

“Find those unused, unwanted and outgrown items that are collecting dust and use a platform like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or Poshmark,” suggested Hanna. “I recently sold a pair of pants and a sweater on Poshmark for $61. With the fees that Poshmark deducted, I earned $49. It only took me 20 minutes to take photos, create the listings and put the items in my mailbox once they were sold. If you prefer a site that doesn’t take a portion of your sales, use Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and meet people in person to sell your items.”

Hanna went on to say that she used all three sites and sold everything from toys, books, DVDs, clothing, furniture, jewelry, handbags, electronics, and more.

“Selling stuff that no longer serves a purpose in your life is a quick and simple way to earn $50!” Hanna added.

Pet Sitting

“If you love animals, let it be known that you offer pet-sitting services!” offered Hanna. “With people getting ready to travel for spring break, pet owners need trustworthy animal lovers to feed and care for their pets.”

Hanna said while you can use an app like Rover or Wag! to connect with pet owners, you can make more money by offering your services outright in your local neighborhood group on Facebook or Nextdoor.

“Besides feeding and scooping the litter box, you can also charge for dog walking, cat cuddling and even bathing,” Hanna noted, noting that according to Scout for Pets, you can earn $25 for a 25-minute visit.

“If they have more than one pet, you can charge an additional $10 per pet. So, based on this info, if you visit the home twice a day and they have two dogs, you can earn $70 in one day with just one client!”

