3 Ways Crypto Can Change How You Get Approved for Your Next Home

In the digital age, there are lots of factors to consider when buying a house, with one of them being relatively new and uncharted: cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other crypto have become highly popular over the last few years, as well as proven themselves to be highly volatile at the same time. So, if you have a significant amount of your finances invested in crypto and want to buy a house, how will it change your chances of getting approved?

GOBankingRates asked several experts to weigh in on ways crypto can change approval odds for your next home. Here’s what they had to say:

Aid in Mortgage Qualification

“This directive creates the rails for mainstream financial acceptance of crypto assets,” said Jess Houlgrave, CEO of digital wallet infrastructure provider Reown. “For the first time, your bitcoin or stablecoin holdings could help you qualify for a mortgage — that’s not just validation, it’s infrastructure becoming reality. But the real impact goes beyond individual mortgages.”

Houlgrave went on to explain that when government-sponsored enterprises start factoring crypto into lending decisions, it forces every part of the mortgage ecosystem to build the tools and processes needed to evaluate digital assets.

Rules and Regulations Remain Hazy

When it comes to how crypto can be assessed within the scope of applying for a mortgage, the dos and don’ts are still unclear — as are laws, regulations and oversight due to the currency still being relatively new to so many lenders and buyers.

“We still don’t know what the guidelines on this will be,” shared Jennifer Beeston, mortgage lender and housing/real estate expert. “Will they treat all crypto coins the same? We don’t know what the rules are going to be yet, so it’s hard to understand risk. That’s what Fannie and Feddie are doing. They are trying to figure out how to do this in a safe way while helping people get homes.”

New Paths To Homeownership

While there still remains a lot to be seen with how cryptocurrencies will operate in the future, they have opened pathways to homeownership that previously did not exist for a number of potential single-family mortgages, according to Joe Lackner, the founder of Coin Interest Rate.

“About 21% of U.S. adults — roughly 55 million people — own crypto, and around 10% of them hold over $100,000,” Lackner explained. “Until now, these assets often had to be cashed out, often at the wrong time and with significant tax consequences, to count toward a mortgage application.”

“Stablecoins like USDC and USDT may be the ideal asset here,” Lackner went on to say. “Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there’s significantly less volatility. That makes them more practical as proof-of-reserves when applying for a mortgage — borrowers aren’t at risk of losing loan eligibility because of a sudden price drop.”

