3 Ways Bitcoin Has Proved It Has Staying Power in 2025

Most cryptocurrencies haven't escaped unscathed from the market's chaos and economic disruptions of 2025 so far. But, at least up until now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is holding together reasonably well.

And that's just one of the ways that it is proving that it has staying power. Let's take a look at a few of those in detail.

1. Widespread governmental adoption is looking more likely

When governments buy or otherwise procure Bitcoin, they support the idea that it's an asset that's going to be valuable for a while. That's doubly true when governments are doing so after changing their tune about whether to allow the asset to be legally held and exchanged at all. And it's this exact situation that shows Bitcoin is proving that it has staying power.

The biggest development is the planned U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) policy, which mandates the government to retain coins it acquires via asset forfeitures and other methods rather than liquidating them for cash. While the U.S. SBR is not yet implemented, and it may never be -- or it might be, and then reversed by a future administration -- the gist of the situation is that the U.S. will aspire to hold the coins it obtains indefinitely rather than selling them. Other countries may soon follow with similar policies, given that they're investigating the merits of doing so currently.

Once players with a lot of financial heft make the move to hold the coin, smaller ones are likely to follow, as the risk of retaining assets for which there isn't a buyer of sufficient size becomes much lower. And that will simply accelerate this trend, cementing Bitcoin's position as an asset that governments like to hold for the long term.

2. The financial industry and major corporations are buying it

Much like how nations holding Bitcoin encourages others to do the same, when big companies like Tesla buy and hold it, the asset becomes more legitimate in the eyes of other big companies, increasing their chance of buying it. This year wasn't the first time that Tesla or others purchased Bitcoin, but so far it has been a continuation and expansion of the trend.

Another critical new type of holder are banks and other financial institutions. Whereas before the regulatory picture was too unclear for these players to buy in with gusto, that problem is rapidly receding thanks to a new set of leaders at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who are viewed as being very pro-crypto. Soon enough, big banks might be both allowed and willing to hold vast sums of Bitcoin on their balance sheets to capture some of its upside over time.

They wouldn't be interested in doing that if they thought Bitcoin was a flash in the pan, and they're more likely to hold on to their coins than small investors. In short, the asset now has more staying power than it did before because some of the market's most-enduring competitors are opting to hold it for their own purposes.

3. It didn't buckle in the face of uncertainty

The prospects of a trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world have fed huge uncertainty into financial markets, and with good reason. If trade flows decline, economies will struggle, and the businesses that compete within those economies will also, thereby depressing their stock prices, among other impacts.

On paper, Bitcoin is not directly vulnerable to detrimental trade impacts. In practice, it's widely assumed that as a risk asset, its price will decline sharply when conditions in economies or in the financial markets start to deteriorate. That has not yet happened.

Take a look at this chart:

As you can see, the story here isn't that Bitcoin is flying while everything else is crashing. It's that it isn't crashing precisely when everything else is struggling, for some very clear reasons.

If it continues to exhibit this behavior, and it might not, it would ratify the idea that it could be an asset that isn't tightly correlated with the traditional financial markets, despite the fact that many of the businesses within those markets hold it directly. Such a confirmation would also support the idea that it might be a safe haven of sorts, like gold.

For now, just take this as a third sign that Bitcoin isn't going anywhere anytime soon. If it survives the ongoing turbulence mostly unscathed, and it might, it'll be yet another big vote in favor of it having unusual staying power.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.