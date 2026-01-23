3 Ways Alphabet Could Disappoint Investors in 2026

Key Points

Alphabet doesn’t need to fail for investors to be disappointed.

AI success must show up in earnings, not just engagement.

Sustained heavy investment without visible acceleration in free cash flow could pressure valuation multiples over time.

After a strong showing in 2025, expectations around Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have reset higher. Artificial intelligence moved from concept to deployment, and Google Cloud gained credibility, reaffirming the company's ability to grow at a massive scale. For long-term investors, Alphabet appears well-positioned.

But markets don't punish companies for being good. They punish them for failing to exceed expectations.

Alphabet does not need to stumble badly for investors to feel disappointed in 2026. It only needs to execute well -- but not perfectly -- in a more challenging and competitive environment. Here are three realistic ways that could happen.

1. AI improves the user experience but fails to boost monetization

Alphabet has done the hard part: It embedded AI across its suite of services without breaking its core products. The more challenging part comes next: Turning that engagement into incremental dollars.

Generative AI changes how users interact with information. They receive answers faster, click less often, and complete tasks directly inside interfaces. That improves satisfaction, but it also reduces traditional ad inventory and alters the flow of commercial intent.

Alphabet believes that AI can offset this shift through better targeting, richer intent signals, and higher-value formats. That outcome remains possible. However, in 2026, the disappointment scenario appears as follows: Engagement remains stable and user metrics appear healthy, yet revenue per user stagnates.

In that world, Alphabet remains relevant and dominant, but its economics expand more slowly than investors expect. Margins face pressure as monetizable surfaces shrink faster than new AI-native formats scale. Advertisers take time to adjust budgets, and AI-driven monetization proves less immediate than hoped.

That outcome wouldn't signal failure. However, it would signal AI as a defensive upgrade, rather than an earnings accelerator.

2. Google Cloud expands, but its profitability fails to keep pace with revenue growth

Google Cloud made real progress, particularly in enterprise AI workloads. The next phase requires something more demanding -- operating leverage.

The disappointment scenario here is subtle: Cloud revenue continues to grow at a healthy pace, driven by demand for AI and enterprise adoption. Backlog expands. Customer wins accumulate. But margins fail to scale meaningfully.

Competition remains intense, with cloud players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft defending their shares aggressively. Open-source alternatives could pressure pricing, at the same time that Alphabet is spending heavily on infrastructure, which could affect near-term profitability.

The silver lining is that Cloud margin improved in 2025, suggesting that the opportunity for growth via operating leverage is there.

For investors, Cloud plays a central role in Alphabet's diversification narrative. The bull case assumes that Cloud becomes a second cash engine alongside advertising. If Cloud grows but remains capital-intensive, Alphabet still benefits strategically, but shareholders see a lower payoff. Again, that's not a collapse, just a shortfall relative to expectations.

3. Heavy capex suppresses free cash flow longer than expected

Alphabet committed aggressively to AI infrastructure. Strategically, that decision makes sense. Demand exists, and scale matters. But capital intensity always carries risk.

The disappointment scenario is not high capex, but delayed returns.

In 2026, Alphabet could continue to invest heavily, despite its free cash flow growth lagging. Markets tolerate heavy investment when they see a clear path to rising free cash flow. They become less patient when spending feels structural rather than cyclical. If Alphabet fails to show that AI infrastructure investments translate into durable customer lock-in and pricing power, sentiment can shift.

In other words, the concern isn't balance-sheet stress. After all, Alphabet's trailing 12-month free cash flow reached $74 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The risk, however, is the change in perception. A company entering a prolonged reinvestment phase with lower visible cash yields will justify lower valuation multiples.

Why do these risks matter together?

Each risk alone feels manageable, but together, they add up. AI that preserves relevance but not monetization limits upside. A cloud that grows without margin expansion weakens diversification. Capex that rises faster than returns compresses valuation.

In that scenario, Alphabet still performs well operationally. Revenue grows. Products improve. The company remains strategically important. Yet shareholder returns would likely trail expectations -- not because Alphabet failed, but because the bar moved higher.

What does it mean for investors?

Alphabet enters 2026 as one of the world's strongest technology companies. Thus, its risks are not existential. They are execution-based and expectation-driven.

The most significant danger for investors isn't disruption, but a scenario where Alphabet does most things right but fails to convert improvements into faster earnings and free cash flow growth.

For investors, understanding these downside paths matters just as much as believing in Alphabet's strengths.

All eyes are on Alphabet's performance in 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.