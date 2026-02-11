3 Voya Mutual Funds Worth Watching for Active Strategies

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), with more than 50 years of investment experience, oversees $366 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2025, supported by a team of more than 300 investment professionals. The investment platform provides mutual fund options that include equity investments, fixed-income securities, multi-asset funds, and alternative investment options. It uses an investment strategy like active research with fundamental analysis and risk management techniques.

We have chosen three Voya mutual funds — Voya MI Dynamic Small Cap (VYSZX), Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund (NTKLX) and Voya Solution Aggressive (IAVAX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Voya MI Dynamic Small Cap fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies that fall under the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

Sanne V. de Boer has been the lead manager of VYSZX since Aug. 31, 2025. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Primoris Services Corp (2%), nVent Electric plc (1.5%) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (1.5%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

VYSZX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 5.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.92%. VYSZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund seeks maximum long-term capital appreciation. NTKLX invests most of its assets in securities of small companies and companies located outside the United States.

John W. Evers has been the lead manager of NTKLX since March 2, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Klépierre SA (1.4%), Mapfre, S.A. (1.1%) and Celestica Inc. (1%) as of July 31, 2025.

NTKLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.6% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.53%. NTKLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Voya Solution Aggressive fund seeks to achieve a high total return on investment through growth of capital and current income, without regard to U.S. or foreign tax considerations.???IAVAX invests in a diversified portfolio of foreign equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stock.

Barbara Reinhard has been the lead manager of IAVAX since Sept. 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like VOYA U.S. Stock Index Portfolio (36.2%), Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund (10.5%) and VY T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation (7.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

IAVAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 9.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. IAVAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.