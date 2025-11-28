3 Victory Mutual Funds for Growth-Oriented Portfolio

Victory Capital operates Victory mutual funds from San Antonio, TX, where it manages $315.8 billion in assets under management as of Oct. 31, 2025. The company offers access to different investment choices, which include equity funds and fixed-income funds, multi-asset funds and alternative investment strategies. The investment teams at Victory Capital maintain independent research operations, which enable them to make autonomous portfolio decisions. The organization maintains flexibility through its structure because it can adjust to various market environments and investment approaches. The combination of factors establishes this investment option as trustworthy.

We have chosen three Victory mutual funds — Victory Aggressive Growth Fund USAUX, Victory Global Energy Transition RSNRX and Victory Pioneer Global Equity GLOSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Victory Aggressive Growth Fund seeks capital appreciation. USAUX invests primarily in the common stocks of large companies that are selected for their attractive growth potential.

Stephen J. Bishop has been the lead manager of USAUX since June 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (13.8%), Microsoft Corp. (7.7%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (6.7%) as of July 31, 2025.

USAUX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 32.2% and 15.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. USAUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Victory Global Energy Transition fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. RSNRX invests most of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the natural resources industries.

Mackenzie B. Davis has been the lead manager of RSNRX since Jan. 3, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Compass Minerals International, Inc. (17.2%), Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (9.6%) and Iluka Resources Ltd (6.5%) as of June 30, 2025.

RSNRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.7% and 39.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.48%. RSNRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Victory Pioneer Global Equity fund invests most of its assets in securities of issuers that meet the fund’s ESG criteria.

Marco Pirondini has been the lead manager of GLOSX since Sept. 1, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Bank of America Corp (3.6%), CRH plc (3.4%) and Alphabet Inc. (3.4%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

GLOSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.5% and 18.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.1%. GLOSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

