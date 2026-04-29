3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Ensure a Robust Portfolio

Founded by John C. Bogle in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. With around $12 trillion of assets under management. It offers asset management and financial planning services to clients throughout the globe. Vanguard stands apart from other mutual fund companies because it is owned by the funds themselves. The company believes that this structure helps management focus better on shareholder interests. Among the advantages that Vanguard claims to offer are low-cost, no-load funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Vanguard Mutual Funds, viz., Vanguard International Core Stock Inv (VWICX), Vanguard Growth & Income Fund (VQNPX) and Vanguard Wellington Inv (VWELX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank#1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

Vanguard International Core Stock Inv fund invests in non-U.S. stocks, targeting large- and mid-cap companies with solid growth potential and reasonable valuations, while diversifying across global markets.

Vanguard International Core Stock Inv has a three-year annualized return of 18.8%. As of the end of December 2025, VWICX with 4.4% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Vanguard Growth & Income Fund invests most of its net assets in stocks that provide dividend income as well as the potential for capital appreciation. VQNPX advisors use quantitative approaches to select a broadly diversified group of stocks with investment characteristics, such as those of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index, but are expected to provide a higher total return than that of the index.

Vanguard Growth & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.7%. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.39%.

Vanguard Wellington Inv fund invests in dividend-paying and sometimes non-dividend-paying common stocks of established large companies. VWELX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities that they believe will generate a moderate level of current income.

Vanguard Wellington Inv has returned 12.7% in the past three years. Loren L. Moran has been one of the fund managers of VWELX since January 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Vanguard Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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