3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Founded by John C. Bogle in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. With around $12 trillion of assets under management. It offers asset management and financial planning services to clients throughout the globe. Vanguard stands apart from other mutual fund companies because it is owned by the funds themselves. The company believes that this structure helps management focus better on shareholder interests. Among the advantages that Vanguard claims to offer are low-cost, no-load funds.

Below, we share with you three Vanguard mutual funds, viz., Vanguard PRIMECAP Inv (VPMCX), Vanguard Equity Income Fund (VEIPX) and Vanguard Energy Fund (VGENX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Inv fund is primarily composed of large- and mid-capitalization stocks, aiming to capitalize on these growth opportunities. VPMCX advisors follow the approach that focuses on identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, seeking to enhance overall investment performance through strategic stock selection.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Inv has three-year annualized returns of 23.6%. As of the end of June 2025, VPMCX held 171 issues, with 7.7% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly and Co.

Vanguard Equity Income Fund invests primarily in common stocks of mid-size and large companies, focusing on those with a history of paying above-average dividend income and considered undervalued relative to its peers.

Vanguard Equity Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. VEIPX has an expense ratio of 0.26%.

Vanguard Energy Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VGENX invests in stocks of companies engaged in the production, transmission, marketing, or research of energy.

Vanguard Energy Fund has a three-year annualized return of 13.2%. G. Thomas Levering has been the fund manager of VGENX since January 2020.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

