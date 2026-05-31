3 Vanguard ETFs Long-Term Investors Should Consider Adding in June

Key Points

Investors shouldn't ignore the tech/AI rally going on right now, but there are some different ways to play it.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF can be a more defensive way to play it while maintaining growth upside.

Don't forget that international stocks have been beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past 18 months.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Stocks have been on a huge winning streak since the March low. Peak tensions in the Middle East seem to have simmered down a bit, and the first-quarter earnings season was a big success. When the S&P 500 index as a whole is able to grow earnings by 27% year over year, it's much easier for stocks to rally.

But with so much economic, geopolitical and financial market activity happening just in the first half of the year, it's a good time to reassess whether global stocks are still worth buying. At a high level, current conditions are looking pretty good. Inflation and the Iran war are still concerns, but corporate earnings have been strong.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With that in the background, there are a few Vanguard ETF buys I'd consider making here before the summer.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Why try to pick and choose individual winners when you can just buy the entire U.S. large-cap market? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is the biggest exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the world and for good reason. It gives you ultra-cheap access to the biggest U.S. companies and makes a great cornerstone in any portfolio. The case for buying the S&P 500 could be based on everything we've seen already this year:

The rotation starting in January that caused value, small-cap, and defensive stocks to lead.

The 9% correction triggered by the Iran war.

The subsequent rally in tech that resulted in a 20% gain in April.

If you tried to keep up with all of this on your own, you probably would have bought and sold at the wrong times and enjoyed only a fraction of the gains.

Instead, you could have just bought the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, stayed fully invested the whole time, and maintained exposure to whatever was working at the time. Tech has the momentum right now, but we have plenty of examples that show conditions can turn on a dime. Remove the headaches and just buy the index.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) could be considered more of a contrarian pick. After all, why would one want to add a defensive equity ETF to their portfolio when tech stocks and the S&P 500 continue to set new all-time highs?

The answer is because it's actually not that defensive. This ETF selects companies with a 10-plus year track record of annual dividend growth. That's fair enough, but it gives no consideration to yield and actually eliminates the top 25% of all yields right off the top.

The biggest factor, however, is that the portfolio is market-cap-weighted. This means the largest companies that meet the 10-plus year requirement get the biggest allocations in the fund. Right now, that's megacap tech.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF's three top holdings are Broadcom, Apple, and Microsoft. These stocks alone account for 13% of the fund despite having yields of less than 1%. Tech accounts for 26% overall. This is one of the most growth-tilted dividend ETFs you'll find.

But that can be an advantage in a market where tech is dominating again. It's a bit of a counterintuitive pick, but one that makes some sense if you don't want to go all in on tech or growth.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Investors are still mostly focused on the big artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. What keeps sliding under the radar is that international stocks are still outperforming the S&P 500. And by a lot. Since the beginning of 2025, the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) has outperformed the S&P 500 by a 45% to 27% margin. And it's been delivering this performance without taking on any unusual volatility.

Even though they've underperformed the S&P 500 for years, there's always been an investment case for international stocks. Their composition tends to be much different from that of U.S. stocks. While there's a 15% allocation to tech in this ETF, it's only the third largest sector holding. Financials (23%) and industrials (16%) have larger allocations, which generally make international stocks more cyclically sensitive. And they usually come with cheaper valuations. That means they offer strong diversification benefits and can enhance the risk-adjusted returns of a U.S.-only stock portfolio.

All three of these funds fit different portfolio needs. But they all have catalysts that can make them outperformers heading into the second half of the year.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 31, 2026.

David Dierking has positions in Apple, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.