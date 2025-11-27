3 Vanguard ETFs I'd Buy Right Now

Key Points

Vanguard's mutual ownership structure enables the company to operate at cost, delivering industry-low expense ratios that compound into significant savings over time.

International dividends, U.S. technology, and small-cap value offer three distinct return drivers that contribute to a well-rounded portfolio.

These funds charge expense ratios between 0.07% and 0.17% annually, allowing a greater portion of your money to work for you.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF ›

I enjoy writing about high-risk, high-reward growth stocks, but here's the truth: The lion's share of my portfolio is invested in relatively conservative Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Vanguard has earned its reputation as the ETF provider of choice for most investors, largely due to its structure. The company operates under a mutual ownership model where fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard itself.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Without external shareholders demanding profits, Vanguard runs at cost and passes savings directly to investors. The result is an average expense ratio of just 0.07%, compared to an industry average above 0.40%. Over the course of decades, that difference translates into tens of thousands of dollars staying in your pocket.

Add in one of the deepest lineups of passively managed index funds available -- covering everything from total market exposure to international markets and niche sectors -- and it's easy to see why Vanguard manages over $8 trillion in assets.

Here are three Vanguard ETFs I'd buy right now.

1. Dividends from around the world

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) targets high-yielding stocks in developed and emerging markets outside the United States. The fund tracks companies forecast to pay above-average dividends over the next 12 months, creating a portfolio tilted toward financials, consumer staples, and energy.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.17% with a 30-day SEC yield of approximately 4%. For income-focused investors, this fund offers something the U.S. market increasingly lacks -- meaningful yield without reaching into riskier corners of the market. With over 1,500 holdings spanning Europe, Asia, and emerging markets, it also provides geographic diversification at a time when U.S. stocks dominate most portfolios.

2. The stealth artificial intelligence fund

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) has quietly become one of the best ways to ride the artificial intelligence (AI) wave without stock-picking risk. The fund's top three holdings -- Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft -- account for roughly 45% of assets, putting investors at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF charges an annual fee of just 0.09%, with a 30-day SEC yield of 0.42%. The portfolio spans over 300 companies across semiconductors, software, and IT services, capturing both the giants driving AI adoption and smaller innovators positioned to benefit. For investors who believe technology will continue to reshape the global economy, this fund offers concentrated exposure at a fraction of the cost of actively managed tech funds.

3. Small and cheap beats big and expensive

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VBR) occupies the opposite corner of the market from megacap tech -- and that's precisely the point. The fund tracks small U.S. companies trading at depressed valuations, the types of stocks that institutional investors often overlook but have historically delivered strong long-term returns.

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF charges a razor-thin 0.07% expense ratio with a 30-day SEC yield of 2.03%. The portfolio holds over 800 stocks with no single position exceeding 1% of assets, providing extreme diversification within the small-cap value universe.

Top sectors include financials and industrials -- economically sensitive businesses that tend to thrive when growth accelerates. Small-cap value has underperformed large-cap growth for years, making this a contrarian play on mean reversion.

The case for boring

These three funds won't generate cocktail party excitement. But combined, they offer international income, domestic growth, and contrarian value exposure -- three distinct return drivers that complement each other across market cycles. Add Vanguard's structural cost advantage, and you have a framework for building wealth that's genuinely hard to beat.

Sometimes boring is exactly what your portfolio needs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

George Budwell, PhD has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, and Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.