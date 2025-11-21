3 Vanguard ETFs Every Investor Should Consider

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF delivered average annual returns of 14.5% over the past 10 years, while charging just 0.03% in expenses, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to own America's largest companies.

The Vanguard Growth ETF tracks large-cap growth stocks and has returned 17.4% annually over the past 10 years, concentrating its exposure in companies that prioritize revenue expansion over current profitability.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF generated an average annual return of 23% over the past 10 years, providing pure-play exposure to the sector that dominated market performance during the digital transformation.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Most investors overthink portfolio construction. They chase hot sectors, time market entries, and rotate between strategies based on quarterly performance. The evidence suggests a simpler approach works better -- own broad baskets of equities through low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reinvest dividends, and let compounding do the heavy lifting over decades.

Vanguard pioneered index fund investing and remains the cost leader in ETF management. The firm's scale advantages and unique ownership structure -- Vanguard funds own Vanguard itself -- create incentives to minimize expenses rather than maximize profits. That cost advantage compounds dramatically over time. Here's a look at three Vanguard ETFs covering different market segments, each offering institutional-quality diversification at basement prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The core holding

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index, providing exposure to roughly 500 of America's largest publicly traded companies weighted by market capitalization. The fund charges a 0.03% expense ratio, meaning a $10,000 investment incurs just $3 in annual fees. The 30-day SEC yield sits at approximately 1.09% annually, reflecting the dividend income from underlying holdings. Over the past decade, the fund has delivered average annual returns of approximately 14.5%.

This fund should be included in virtually every long-term portfolio as a core equity holding. It provides diversification across sectors and companies while capturing the long-term wealth creation of American capitalism. The S&P 500 index represents about 80% of the total U.S. stock market value, making it an effective proxy for broad market exposure. The rock-bottom expense ratio ensures costs don't erode returns over time. For investors seeking straightforward equity exposure without sector bets or style tilts, this fund delivers exactly that.

The growth concentration

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, focusing exclusively on large-cap companies exhibiting growth characteristics -- higher price-to-book ratios, stronger earnings growth rates, and greater revenue expansion. The fund charges an annual expense of 0.04% and yields approximately 0.4% annually in dividends. The lower yield reflects the fact that growth companies typically reinvest earnings rather than distribute cash to shareholders. Over the past 10 years, the fund generated average annual returns of approximately 17.4%.

This fund is suitable for investors who are comfortable with a growth stock concentration and the associated volatility. Holdings tilt heavily toward technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services sectors, where companies prioritize market share expansion and innovation over immediate profitability. The strategy delivered superior returns over the last 10 years, as the digital transformation accelerated and winner-take-most dynamics rewarded dominant platforms. Those same dynamics should propel this tech-heavy ETF higher over the next 10-year stretch.

The technology pure play

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, providing pure-play exposure to American technology companies across software, semiconductors, hardware, and IT services. The fund charges 0.09% annually and yields roughly 0.40% per year. Technology companies generate substantial cash flows but reinvest aggressively in research and development, limiting dividend distributions. The fund produced average annual returns of approximately 23% over the past 10 years.

This fund provides concentrated sector exposure for investors who believe that technology will continue to drive economic growth and productivity gains. The past 10 years validated that thesis as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure became mission-critical for enterprises worldwide. The concentration creates both opportunity and risk -- when technology leads markets higher, this fund outperforms dramatically. When the sector corrects, losses amplify. The higher expense ratio relative to the other two funds reflects the narrower mandate and quarterly rebalancing requirements.

The diversification advantage

Building a portfolio from these three funds provides exposure to different return drivers while maintaining low costs. The S&P 500 fund offers broad market participation. The growth fund concentrates in companies reinvesting for expansion. The technology fund provides pure-play access to the sector reshaping global commerce.

None require stock picking, market timing, or active management fees. They deliver what index investing promises -- market returns minus minimal costs, compounded over decades. That simple formula has created more wealth for more investors than any alternative strategy devised.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

George Budwell, PhD has positions in Vanguard Information Technology ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.