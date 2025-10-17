(0:30) - Finding Value Stocks In A Surging Stock Market

Welcome to Episode #418 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Growth stocks continue to lead the markets, but some value stocks have also gotten into the action.

What if you could get a stock breaking out to 52-week highs but it was also cheap? That would be the best of both worlds.

Screening for Value Stocks at New Highs

Zacks has a Premium screen that looks for value stocks at new 52-week highs.

It looks for stocks within 10% of their 52-week high, a Zacks Value Style Score of A, which is the highest score, and a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Those are the two highest Zacks Ranks.

Remember, the Zacks Rank is a short-term stock recommendation of just 1 to 3 months. It is based on changes to analyst earnings estimates.

This screen returned 18 value stocks.

3 Value Stocks at New 52-Week Highs

1. Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA )

Copa Holdings operates Copa Airline out of Panama City, Panama, and Wingo, a low-cost airline in Colombia.

Shares of Copa are up 41% year-to-date but it’s still cheap. Copa trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.6. It’s also shareholder friendly. Copa pays a dividend yielding 5.1%.

Copa is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors keep Copa on their watch list?

2. Eldorado Gold Corp. ( EGO )

Eldorado Gold is a Canadian mid-tier gold and base metals producer with 30 years experience in Europe and the Americas. It operates 4 mines.

Shares of Eldorado Gold are up 91.2% year-to-date as gold has soared to new highs. It’s still cheap. Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of just 0.5. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth.

Eldorado Gold is a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy) stock.

Is there still time to buy a gold miner like Eldorado Gold?

3. Macy’s, Inc. ( M )

Macy’s operates department stores and e-commerce sites. 2025 has been tough for retailers due to tariffs and a slowing consumer.

Shares of Macy’s are up 4.6% year-to-date. Macy’s is cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 9.1. Investors also get a dividend, yielding 4.1%.

Macy’s is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy).

Is all the good news already priced into Macy’s?

What Else Should You Know About Value Stocks at New Highs?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of CPA in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

