3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

Key Points

UiPath is the only one of these three companies that is already profitable.

Gorilla Technology forecasts that its revenues will nearly double this year.

Duos Technology's revenue climbed by 270% in 2025.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

The tech sector remains a great place to shop for growth stocks. While most investors have piled into pricey big names such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Broadcom, there are lesser-known tech stocks you can still gobble up for less than $15 a share.

Many lower-priced stocks are highly volatile; however, understanding what's driving the underlying companies' revenue growth can help determine whether they're truly bargains. Three stocks that I see as worth plucking from the bargain bin are UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR), and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT). Here's why each of these tech stocks is worth buying at less than $15 a share.

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UiPath has already found the path to profitability

UiPath, based in New York City, made its mark by automating simple tasks, but is successfully pivoting into agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Its platform now uses specialized AI models to better understand screens and documents, allowing its AI coding agents to make more complex decisions rather than following set scripts.

That shift has broadened the mid-cap company's market beyond back-office data entry to adapting to high-level workflows such as supply chain management and handling insurance claims. The company is also succeeding by partnering with tech giants such as Microsoft and Salesforce.

UiPath acts as the glue that allows companies' mishmash of platforms to communicate and share automated workflows. Its dollar-based net retention rate, currently around 107%, suggests that once a company starts using UiPath, it rapidly expands its use of the platform across other departments, resulting in a sticky revenue model.

The company reported healthy fiscal 2026 numbers on March 11. For that fiscal year, which ended Jan. 31, revenues rose 13% to $1.61 billion, and earnings jumped to $0.52 per share compared to a loss of $0.13 per share in the prior year.

Like many software companies, UiPath tracks annualized renewal run rate (ARR) to show customer growth. In fiscal Q4, it reported an ARR of $1.85 billion, up 11%.

Gorilla Technology Group grows as a choice for smart cities

Gorilla Technology specializes in AI-based video analytics and cybersecurity. The London-based company has gained significant traction for its security-as-a-service model by landing large-scale government and smart-city contracts globally.

Its edge AI technology, which processes data locally on devices rather than in the cloud, is becoming a standard for smart cities seeking to make systems faster and more private.

Gorilla Technology builds smart software that helps businesses and governments monitor their physical and digital spaces, including tools that analyze security camera footage and automatically flag security concerns, such as an abandoned bag. It provides security for the Internet of Things and operational technology, protecting power grids and factory machines from cyberattacks.

It's a small-cap company that is growing revenue while cutting costs, a great combination as it seeks to become profitable. In 2025, it reported revenue of $101 million, up 35.7%, and EPS jumped by 91.7% to cut its losses to $0.51 per share, compared to a loss of $6.13 per share in 2024. It did all this while cutting operating expenses by 54.4% to $47.5 million.

The shift toward large-scale AI infrastructure has made Gorilla highly dependent on high-end hardware. Server DRAM and HBM3e memory prices are expected to rise by 60% or more this year, which could put pressure on Gorilla's gross margins. Still, the company is seeing such data center growth in Southeast Asia that its revenue should continue to climb.

Duos Technologies Group keeps transportation companies on track

Duos makes AI-driven inspection systems to support logistics, primarily for the rail and transportation sectors. It uses high-speed cameras and sensors to inspect trains while they are traveling at full speed, identifying issues that humans might miss. Increased public pressure for greater rail safety has driven demand for this small company's automated inspection portals.

In 2025, the small-cap company reported record revenue of $27 million, up 270%. That trend seems to be accelerating, with Duos saying it had $9.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 548% year over year.

The company isn't profitable yet, as it had a net operating loss of $9.76 million in 2025, compared with $10.98 million in 2024. It did, however, improve its annual gross margin from $470,000 to $7.88 million. The company is transitioning to a recurring revenue model through railcar inspection portals, which provides more predictable long-term cash flow than one-off hardware sales.

While the company is forecasting record revenue in the $50 million to $55 million range for 2026, its move to high-density AI infrastructure will likely be expensive, as financing modular data centers requires regular capital spending.

Three winners from AI technology

Though there has been a backlash against AI spending this year, these three smaller companies are using the technology to help their clients run their operations more effectively, and they are seeing better margins as a result. All three are agile enough to make quick transitions to take advantage of advancing AI technology.

Of the trio, though, UiPath is the safest pick as it's the only one that is truly profitable. However, investors with a higher risk tolerance may want to take a close look at Duos: It's seeing strong revenue growth and may represent the best long-term bargain of the three.

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James Halley has positions in Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, Salesforce, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.