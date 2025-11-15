3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Recent sell-offs have created entry points in warehouse automation, satellite connectivity, and robotic surgery.

These companies serve non-cyclical markets with multibillion-dollar addressable opportunities and contracted revenue visibility.

Strong fundamentals and near-term catalysts suggest that these drawdowns are a buying opportunity.

Emerging technology stocks soared throughout much of 2025, with companies in automation, space infrastructure, and robotics posting triple-digit gains. The past 30 days changed that narrative. A broad correction has swept through high-growth names, with many former leaders experiencing drawdowns of 15% to 30% despite reporting strong operational progress.

This sell-off creates an opportunity for bargain hunters willing to look past near-term volatility. Here are three names that combine genuine revenue traction, clear competitive advantages, and upcoming catalysts that could drive sustained outperformance once sentiment stabilizes.

The warehouse automation engine

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) develops artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic systems that automate high-volume warehouses for retailers and wholesale distributors. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported revenue of $592 million, a 26% increase year over year, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rising to $45 million from $3 million in the prior-year period.

The real story hides in the backlog. After acquiring Walmart's advanced systems and robotics business and extending its automation partnership, Symbotic now has a contracted backlog of roughly $22.4 billion. Much of that backlog is tied to long-term rollouts with Walmart and GreenBox, the warehouse-as-a-service joint venture that provides automated fulfillment infrastructure on a subscription basis, offering multiyear revenue visibility as retailers strive to reduce labor costs and accelerate e-commerce fulfillment.

This robotics stock has performed well overall in 2025 (up 152% as of Nov. 11), but shares have fallen approximately 14% over the past 30 days due to near-term concerns about guidance, execution, and customer concentration -- not collapsing demand. The sell-off creates an entry point for a company already operating at a meaningful scale with many years of contracted work ahead.

Turning every phone into a satellite phone

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) aims to establish the first space-based cellular broadband network compatible with standard smartphones. The company has progressed beyond the pure concept stage to early commercialization. Third-quarter 2025 revenue reached $14.7 million, up from approximately $1.1 million a year ago, driven by U.S. government contracts and gateway sales. Management maintained second-half 2025 revenue guidance of $50 million to $75 million and highlighted over $1 billion in contracted revenue commitments.

AST has signed definitive commercial agreements with carriers, including Verizon Communications, and now has deals with more than 50 mobile network operators collectively serving almost 3 billion subscribers. The company cites about $3.2 billion of pro forma cash (cash on hand, including recent financings) and available capital to fund satellite deployment, addressing near-term liquidity concerns.

The two real swing factors are execution and launch timelines. The company missed third-quarter revenue expectations, and any slip in satellite deployment drives volatility. For investors willing to stomach volatility, the recent weakness presents an opportunity to gain exposure to a potentially transformative technology at a more favorable price point.

Affordable robotic surgery with a telesurgery twist

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) is a relatively small company, but its operating metrics suggest that it is transitioning from concept to scale. As of mid-2025, the robotic surgery company had installed more than 100 SSi Mantra surgical robotic systems across India and six other countries and had completed over 5,000 procedures, including cardiac surgeries and telesurgeries. According to company disclosures, the system has been used in Indian commercial operations without any device-related adverse events.

Regulatory momentum is the key near-term catalyst. After originally planning a De Novo submission (a pathway for novel low- to moderate-risk devices), the company now expects to file a 510(k) premarket notification in the fourth quarter of 2025 for multiple surgical indications.

The 510(k) route allows companies to demonstrate that their device is substantially equivalent to existing cleared devices, potentially creating a faster path to FDA clearance; however, timing remains subject to agency review and any additional information requests. Dr. Frederic Moll, founder of Intuitive Surgical and often referred to as the father of robotic surgery, joined as vice chairman -- a strong vote of confidence in the platform.

This small-cap growth stock has shown significantly less volatility than the other two names, losing about 5% over the past 30 days as investors await the FDA filing and any U.S. commercialization updates.

George Budwell has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical, Symbotic, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.