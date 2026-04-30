3 Unstoppable AI Stocks Owned By Billionaires

Key Points

Amazon and Alphabet have major cloud computing divisions that are benefiting from the AI trend.

Meta Platforms is seeing huge ad sales growth thanks to its AI implementation.

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Investing in AI companies can be intimidating. It's an exciting new technology, but because of that, investors may not feel they understand enough about it to make informed decisions.

In situations like this, I think it's best to lean on the work of other investors who have strong research teams behind them, and who do understand the complexities. One way I do this is by looking at what stocks billionaire investors are holding.

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One whom I follow closely is Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management. Ackman doesn't make a habit of trading frequently in and out of positions each quarter, and he takes a long-term investing mindset. That's important when it comes to the strategy of following his lead, as the public only gets to look inside of Ackman's portfolio four times a year, and we see it on a long time delay.

What AI stocks does Ackman own?

Investors only know what stocks Pershing Square holds because it, like every other money manager with more than $100 million under management, must file the Form 13-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The form, filed once a quarter, discloses the firm's holdings as of the end of the prior quarter. This is why if you're interested in using this data, it's important to limit your scope to funds that take a long-term mindset. If a fund manager is trading in and out of positions on a daily basis, the information about what they hold at the end of any given quarter is worthless.

Furthermore, this information isn't made available instantly. The forms are not due until 45 days after the quarter they relate to ends. That means that we won't know what Ackman and Pershing Square owned at the end of Q1 (March 31) until around May 15. The last information we have available is Ackman's holdings as of Dec. 31, 2025.

As Ackman is a long-term investor, and he likely has much the same holdings now as he did then, this is still useful information. At the end of Q4, there were three large AI-related positions in Pershing Square's portfolio: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Amazon made up 14.3% of the portfolio, Alphabet was 12.5%, and Meta was 11.4%. Together, they accounted for more than 38% of the fund's assets, so Ackman is clearly bullish on these three companies and their AI bets. But why these three?

All three businesses are solid AI picks

Amazon may seem like an unusual AI pick if you're unaware that the e-commerce giant also has a booming cloud computing segment. As ever more AI workloads come online, more computing power is necessary to handle them. Most businesses are turning to the cloud to get the computing power they need, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the biggest provider in its industry. It also has custom chip offerings that are growing at a triple-digit pace year over year. Those chips offer cost advantages over GPU-based training, making them an even more popular choice.

Alphabet has similar properties, as Google Cloud is growing rapidly for the same reasons as AWS. But it's also involved in the generative AI model competition with its Gemini model. Alphabet is leading the way with low-cost AI models, and has a significant user base already. Additionally, the Google Search engine has successfully evolved into providing AI summaries for each search, bridging the gap between the traditional search experience and the new, AI-powered one.

Meta Platforms doesn't have a cloud business, but it does have one of the most dominant advertising businesses on Earth. It has started to integrate AI into all of its social media sites, but where the real improvements are happening is on the back end, where Meta's ad services are getting even better at serving ads to the most appropriate viewers. This has led to rapid revenue growth despite this business's maturity.

All three of these companies are heavily benefiting from AI, and they're great investments. If you're unsure of how to best invest in AI, I think this set of stocks makes for a great starting point.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.