3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains

The global robotics industry is among the fastest-growing, with projections that it will expand from $50 billion worldwide in 2025 to $111 billion in just five years. Technology develops at a rapid pace, and the full extent of the applications of robotics and automation is still unclear. However, supporters of the industry believe robotics could play a part in making nearly every sector and industry more efficient, safe, and cost-effective.

With significant investor enthusiasm in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, robotics seems to have taken a back seat in the last year, although the two fields have the potential to be closely related. As such, there are a number of up-and-coming robotics companies available to investors that have been trading under the radar, noting promising developments and building up solid fundamentals without achieving their full potential as investments. We dig into three of them below.

Major Product Approval Could Boost Shares of Stereotaxis

With a market cap of just $226 million, Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS) is a small medical device firm designing and making robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology applications. Part of the reason this penny stock may be overlooked is its recent earnings report, which saw revenue fall year-over-year (YOY) to $7.5 million as net losses widened. However, costs did include some unique items, including stock compensation, adjustments on acquisition, and amortization expenses.

In spite of this bit of discouraging news, there is an important bright spot for investors to consider as well. The company's latest surgical robotics system, GenesisX, received key FDA approval in November, paving the way for a major upgrade to the company's product offerings. As of November, the company had only done a limited launch of GenesisX in the United States and Europe; as it continues to expand its rollout, investors may expect sales to grow.

Analysts are optimistic that STXS shares will climb following the launch of GenesisX. The company received a Buy rating in November from Roth Capital and two recent price targets of $4 per share, almost two-thirds above its current price point. Of course, as a penny stock, Stereotaxis is likely to be particularly volatile.

Resolution of Manufacturing Issues Helps Knightscope Achieve Sizable Sales Gains

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) provides security robots and robots-as-a-service for incident detection and resolution. After falling by 58% year-to-date (YTD), investors are beginning to gain optimism, as short interest has improved by 13% in the last month. This may be related to a recent earnings report with some promising signs, including a top-line beat with revenue of $3.1 million, up 24% YOY.

The company is emerging from a period in which supply chain challenges interrupted its manufacturing capacity, but in the last quarter, product revenue climbed by 82% YOY as Knightscope was better able to address its production challenges. While the firm doesn't have substantial cash on hand, its position is improving: it ended the third quarter of 2025 with more than $20 million in reserves, up from just $5 million a year prior.

Perhaps most importantly, looking forward, Knightscope has recently revealed its latest and most advanced perimeter security robot model, the K7. Knightscope has stated that it is taking a "disciplined approach to market introduction," possibly as a result of its production issues in the past, as well as a recent inventory write-off. However, analysts see good things in Knightscope's future, predicting a share price that could roughly triple to $15.

PROCEPT May Be Poised to Rebound After Big Drop This Year

The largest and best-established of these firms, PROCEPT BioRobotics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCT), is also a medical device company, but with a focus on systems used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The company recently noted strong earnings for the third quarter, including top- and bottom-line beats and revenue growth of an impressive 43% YOY.

That growth is despite less-than-ideal launch timing in the latest quarter, which might continue to impact utilization and sales through the end of the year.

Given PRCT's 57% YTD decline, this could present an opportunity for investors to get in before growth takes off again. Ten out of 13 analysts are bullish on PROCEPT, and Wall Street anticipates about 49% in upside potential.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.