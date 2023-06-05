3 Under-the-Radar Cryptos That May Be Sleeping Giants

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hidden gem cryptos, undervalued cryptocurrencies with high potential, and the best under-the-radar cryptos have always fascinated investors seeking the next big opportunity in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) dominate mainstream attention, but many lesser-known digital assets quietly hold perhaps more upside potential. These under-the-radar cryptos, often overlooked, possess unique qualities. They are worthy of consideration for those seeking early-stage gains in emerging markets.

This article explores three top cryptos poised for growth that might currently be flying under the radar. Relatively unnoticed in the highly competitive crypto market, these sleeping giants can potentially deliver substantial returns. By delving into these cryptocurrencies’ key features and compelling use cases, we aim to shed light on their untapped potential.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, identifying the next big winners becomes an art in itself. We will discuss these three hidden gem cryptos that stand out from the crowd with their distinctive qualities. Innovative concepts, strong development teams, and promising roadmaps prime these sleeping giants for substantial growth.

In the upcoming sections, we will dive into each of these under-the-radar cryptos, examining their underlying technologies, partnerships, and adoption potential. By understanding what makes these cryptocurrencies stand out, investors can gain insights into each investment opportunity’s potential risks and rewards.

Cosmos (ATOM-USD)

Cosmos (ATOM-USD), one of the hidden gem cryptos I’ve been watching for some time, is a network designed to enable interoperability among different blockchain platforms. The Cosmos network, led by the Cosmos Hub, a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, enables seamless connections with external blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, fostering interoperability in the crypto ecosystem. Inter-blockchain communication is possible through the platform’s innovative IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol.

By harnessing the power of the Cosmos SDK framework, the Cosmos Hub and its interconnected blockchains offer a wide array of advantages and benefits to users and developers alike. They benefit from a robust Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, ensuring enhanced security. Transaction times are impressively fast, averaging around 7 seconds, while transaction costs remain low, at approximately $0.01 per transaction.

ATOM, the native asset of Cosmos, plays a vital role in the network. Users can stake their ATOM tokens to contribute to the network’s security and earn staking rewards, as well as a share of the transaction fees collected by the network.

What makes Cosmos particularly noteworthy is its v9-Lambda upgrade. The network upgrade introduced replicated security, enabling blockchains within the Cosmos network to lease security. Cosmos Hub validators will produce blocks for projects, allowing them to focus on their strengths. Additionally, ATOM stakers can earn additional yield from fees allocated to Cosmos Hub stakers, up to 25%.

In summary, with the implementation of this upgrade, Cosmos continues to position itself as a leader in the crypto ecosystem.

Litecoin (LTC-USD)

Undiscovered cryptocurrency gems, characterized by their tremendous potential, are hidden treasures in the crypto world that often fly under the radar. Among these promising assets lies Litecoin (LTC-USD), an altcoin that entered the market in October 2011. Originating from the core principles of Bitcoin, Litecoin was built upon its foundation, emerging as a modified version of Bitcoin’s codebase.

With a maximum coin supply of 84 million, four times larger than Bitcoin, Litecoin offers a unique value proposition. It boasts a faster-targeted block time of 2.5 minutes, quadrupling Bitcoin’s block time. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin utilizes Proof-of-Work to achieve consensus. But it employs the scrypt hash function instead of SHA-256, distinguishing it from its predecessor.

Litecoin has often served as a testing ground for pioneering technologies later implemented in Bitcoin. Segregated Witness (SegWit) was first integrated into Litecoin before its successful implementation on the Bitcoin network. Moreover, Litecoin possesses distinctive technological features, including support for MimbleWimble privacy technology, setting it apart from other cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin’s remarkable longevity is evident as it maintains a multi-billion dollar market capitalization, despite being launched in 2011.

The Litecoin community stands out for its willingness to embrace innovative technologies, even those not currently on Bitcoin’s roadmap. A notable example is Litecoin’s adoption of the MimbleWimble privacy protocol. This adoption significantly enhances the utility and privacy features of LTC.

Furthermore, an important factor adding to Litecoin’s current appeal is the upcoming third Litecoin halving, projected to occur in 2023 (estimated for August 2023). The previous Litecoin halving in 2019 led to a rally in LTC’s value, making this token a focal point of the market’s attention in 2023.

Uniswap (UNI-USD)

The last of the under-the-radar cryptos to buy on my list is Uniswap (UNI-USD), the pioneer of the AMM (automated market maker) model. This crypto project has revolutionized decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. By eliminating the need for traditional order books, Uniswap enables seamless token swapping directly on the blockchain without intermediaries.

As a decentralized protocol, Uniswap allows users to create liquidity pools for any token, often making it the first platform to trade newly launched crypto assets.

While various decentralized exchanges have emulated its model, Uniswap remains the leader in terms of trading volume. Governed by UNI token holders, who actively participate in proposal submissions and voting, Uniswap rewards past users with UNI tokens through airdrops. The UNI token is readily available on diverse trading platforms, including centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Uniswap’s recent achievements speak volumes about its significance in the crypto space. The protocol recorded an all-time high daily trading volume of $11.84 billion, nearly doubling its previous record. The influx of users trading USDC, a major stablecoin affected by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, contributed to this surge. Circle, a prominent USDC issuer, revealed that a significant portion of the funds backing USDC was held at the bank. During market turmoil, Uniswap adeptly handled substantial trading volumes, making it a crucial infrastructure for crypto markets.

Furthermore, Uniswap has expanded its offerings by introducing a non-custodial mobile wallet compatible with the Ethereum mainnet and the Arbitrum (ARB-USD) and Optimism (OP-USD) layer 2 scalability platforms. This development further strengthens Uniswap’s position as a top contender among hidden gem cryptos.

