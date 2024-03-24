3 Under-the-Radar Cloud Computing Stocks With a Massive Growth Runway

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Current predictions show the cloud computing industry growing at a rapid pace in the coming years. Much of this growth stems from novel approaches to cloud technology, such as hybrid clouds, multi-clouds, and edge computing. These developing technologies now affect several sectors and have led to the growth of several under-the-radar cloud computing stocks.

Traditional cloud computing applications include e-commerce, healthcare, and entertainment, but with the technology advancing, several custom applications are developing. As such, newer cloud computing companies are flourishing in their respective niches, producing potentially lucrative stocks to keep an eye on.

However, as a general disclaimer, the stocks mentioned in this article are currently on the growth path. Their market capitalization and overall maturity are low relative to the cloud computing ventures of tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon. With this in mind, here are three companies exploring new frontiers in cloud computing that could lead to some serious growth.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

By specializing in cloud hosting and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has carved out a niche among developers and startups. The company currently offers several technical derivations of cloud computing such as virtual machines and custom-managed Kubernetes services for containerized applications.

One particular service the company offers that helps it stand out is its App Platform, monetized as a platform-as-a-service. This service allows developers to build and deploy applications without having to manage any server-side integration. DigitalOcean further sweetens the deal for small businesses and independent developers by offering hourly billing to allow customers to pay for services as they need them.

Furthermore, with AI making software development more and more accessible to smaller companies, demand for DigitalOcean’s streamlined services could increase. I believe DUOT’s niche and targeted products give it a significant runway for growth, should the stars align for it.

Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)

Another of the under-the-radar cloud computing stocks to watch is Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT). Though not as new as other stocks on this list, the company tailors its cloud solutions to the rail industry. By committing to designing proprietary AI and technologies around inspecting railcars, DUOT has been able to continue growing alongside global rail projects.

However, this growth is not without its costs, leading the company to operate at a loss last year. DUOT’s technology has become the industry standard for railway safety and inspection. Thus, the company was entrusted with scanning over 8.5 million railcars in 2023.

Investors should be diligent when considering a cloud computing stock like DUOT. Its future profitability remains tied to the regulation of rail safety standards across the US and beyond. As such, should the government standardize DUOT’s services as mandatory for all railcars in the US, the company’s growth could explode.

Fastly (FSLY)

Last but not least, one of the niche cloud computing stocks to consider is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), which hedges its bets on edge computing. Dubbed the Edge Cloud Platform, Fastly has built a global server network that is strategically positioned closer to users than traditional data centers.

With this proximity, the company offers customers reduced latency since data travels shorter distances, resulting in faster loading and responsiveness. As such, the company’s primary customers are providers of entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Fastly’s edge computing can process robust data at high speeds, allowing for everything from financial calculations to high-definition streaming.

Though the company has not consistently reported net income yet, the potential is strong.

FY23 saw a 56.6% increase in net profit margin which brought the company closer to profitability. If Fastly can grow revenue in 2024 past the tipping point, its valuation could see a significant increase.

