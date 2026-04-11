3 Under-the-Radar Tech Names Investors Might Have Missed

When it comes to tech stocks, many investors think of the same Magnificent Seven names. That's easy to do when companies including NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), for instance, are among the largest in the world, increasing both their market dominance and popularity.

But overlooking a list of high-performing but underappreciated names that have contributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in one or more ways may leave investors lacking diversification within the tech sector and missing out on growth opportunities.

Specifically, three lesser-known tech names—Qnity Electronics (NYSE: Q), Everpure (NYSE: PSTG), and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI)—have strong structural tailwinds and improving consensus among Wall Street analysts while not being oversaturated with interest from tech-focused investors. Each plays an increasingly important yet distinctive role in the AI infrastructure supply chain as the industry continues to grow.

Despite Lack of Name Recognition, DuPont's Electronics Arm Makes Big Moves

Qnity Electronics does just about everything in the semiconductor manufacturing space, including chip fabrication, packaging, assembly and display, and more. If the company is unknown to investors, it's likely because it was spun off from DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) in late 2025 and is still gaining recognition as an independent entity despite a valuation of around $27 billion.

Despite its lack of name recognition, the company does have earnings momentum working in its favor. In the latest quarter, Qnity reported 10% organic sales growth and strong forward guidance, including $4.97 billion to $5.17 billion in net sales for 2026. Qnity is also in the midst of a transformation that could yield an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization run-rate of about $100 million in the coming two years. However, in the near term, this will lead to some $140 million in predicted one-time costs, as well as elevated capital expenditures.

But for investors looking to buy and hold for a longer period, this may present opportunities. Given that Qnity shares have already seen a roughly 60% year-to-date (YTD) gain and have topped the consensus price estimate by analysts, it may be worth waiting until a dip to enter a position.

Major Player in AI Data Storage Is Primed for Continued Growth

Everpure, formerly known as Pure Storage, is a $20-billion enterprise data storage firm offering hardware and cloud-based storage solutions used by hyperscalers, data centers, and other clients.

Data storage is a vital but often overlooked component of the AI industry, and Everpure dominates in this space: In its Q4 fiscal 2026, which ended Feb. 1, the company had its first-ever billion-dollar quarter as revenue reached $1.1 billion. This was an improvement of 20% year-over-year (YOY), while full-year revenue was up 16%.

Beyond its strong revenue growth, Everpure has profit and margins to back up this success. A record operating profit of $226 million for the quarter was possible thanks to a more than 21% operating margin. Annual recurring revenue is a major part of the company's total top-line landscape, having climbed by 16% YOY. Management also guided for 28% YOY growth for revenue in the current quarter based on the midpoint.

Although component shortages always present a risk for data storage companies, Everpure is seeing rapid adoption of Fusion, its data cloud architecture product, which could continue to drive growth even in an environment with higher external pressures. Down almost 10% YTD, PSTG may present a near-term growth opportunity thanks to upside potential of over 50%.

TTM is Vital to AI, But Its Defense Business Is Also Thriving

TTM Technologies is a leading maker of printed circuit boards, or PCBs, essential components used to make complex circuitry possible in a variety of electronics applications. This means that TTM is vital not only to the AI space for its role in data center infrastructure, but also to the high-demand aerospace and defense industries.

With $774.3 million in sales during its latest quarter, up 19% YOY, and non-GAAP earnings per share ahead of analyst estimates of 70 cents, TTM Technologies has seen significant momentum in its data center computing and networking segment. The company's management expects this to continue to drive growth of 15% to 20% in net sales for the full year.

Crucially, TTM's fabrication operations diversify its exposure to include different markets, meaning that it will not be totally reliant on the continued growth of AI and data center demand. For example, a recent $200-million multi-year agreement with RTX (NYSE: RTX) demonstrates its growing role in providing essential tools for radar systems used in defense applications. Investors may find that this breadth helps justify a recent surge in TTMI shares, which have already climbed over 70% YTD.

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