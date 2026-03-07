3 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Can 10X by 2036

Key Points

Ferrari is a steady-growing and extremely profitable auto manufacturer.

Taiwan Semiconductor is growing fast and is a pick-and-shovel play for the entire tech industry.

BWX Technologies is a profitable and growing engineering company emerging as a leader in the SMR space.

Nobody, not even the greatest investors in history, can predict the future. All anyone can do is look at where a stock has been and infer where it's headed.

I can't tell you which stocks will 10X in the next 10 years but I can tell you about three great stocks that have the potential to. Each one has growing revenue, very high profitability, and smart management of its balance sheet.

And even if one or all of these stocks don't 10X by 2036, I don't think you'll be disappointed looking back at your return on them in 10 years' time.

1. Let's go racing

Up first is one that might surprise you: Ferrari (NYSE: RACE).

The luxury car manufacturer known for building some of the most beautiful speed machines to grace the roads for the past several decades is also one of the most profitable companies in the auto industry.

It's up 81% over the past five years. And despite an 18% dip in the last year, Ferrari is still going strong based on its latest results and I expect further growth in the future.

For the whole of 2025, Ferrari brought in net revenue of 7.1 billion euros, up 7% year over year. Operating profit for the year totaled 2.1 billion euros, up 12% over 2024 and good for an operating margin of 29.5%.

That's far and away the best profit margin in the auto industry. Toyota, with the next highest profit margin in the industry, has an operating margin of 8.5% right now. General Motors is sitting at 1.57% and Volkswagen is at 4.62%.

The company's net profit came in at 1.6 billion euros for 2025, up 5% over 2024 and its diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 6%. And in an industry that typically runs a high debt load, Ferrari has a manageable net debt position of 1.4 billion euros and a debt to equity ratio of 0.74. For comparison, Volkswagen carries a debt to equity ratio of 0.96 and General Motors is sitting at 2.08.

Ferrari's dip over the past few months looks far more like a "buy-the-dip" opportunity than the beginning of its decline. It's definitely worth a look.

2. The Taiwanese profit machine

Next is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), which is the dominant player in the pure foundry semiconductor market with 72% market share and growing.

The company manufactures chips designed by many of the big players in the tech hardware industry like Nvidia, which has its Blackwell chips produced at Taiwan Semiconductor's factory in Arizona.

And like Ferrari, Taiwan Semiconductor's results speak for themselves. Only they speak even louder than Ferrari's.

Per Taiwan Semiconductor's full-year 2025 results, the company brought in net revenue of $122.4 billion, up 35.9% over 2024. It grew its gross profit margin and operating margin 3.8 percentage points and 5.1 percentage points over 2024 to 59.9% and 50.8% respectively. And Taiwan Semiconductor grew its diluted EPS 46.4% over 2024.

On the balance sheet side of the equation, Taiwan Semiconductor grew its operating cash flow 24.6%, its free cash flow 15.2%, and its cash and marketable securities reserve by 26.7%.

The only worrying metric was that its capital expenditures (capex) were up 33% over 2024, but that was still outpaced by its revenue growth. So ultimately, I don't think it's too concerning.

Just about every piece of technology we use today requires semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) is especially hungry for them. Taiwan Semiconductor's high-end chips in particular have cornered the market.

That makes this one a pick-and-shovel play for not only AI but the entire tech industry. Give it a look if you're looking for a one-ticker industrywide play.

3. Chain reaction

Finally, I want to talk about BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), a nuclear engineering company set to capitalize on the small modular reactor (SMR) trend. SMR are miniaturized nuclear reactors that could theoretically be used to power remote installations and data centers among other things.

But BWX has a long history of building pint-sized nuclear technology. Since it helped pioneer the reactor aboard the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, BWX has produced over 400 naval nuclear reactors.

And while many of its competitors in the SMR space are on shoestring budgets, BWX bucks that trend.

For the whole of 2025, the company brought in $3.19 billion, up 18% over 2024. Its net income margin hit 15% and it grew its EPS 20% over 2024. BWX also saw its operating cash flow grow 17%.

BWX is a company on the rise in a nuclear industry experiencing a renaissance thanks to renewed interest both from the government and from big tech companies looking to meet the power needs of their AI data center projects. And with BWX's financial position as strong as it is, I think it's worth a look right now.

James Hires has positions in BWX Technologies and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies, Ferrari, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

