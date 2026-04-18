3 Under‑the‑Radar Energy Stocks Quietly Benefiting From Trump's Push to Reshore Supply Chains

Key Points

The Trump administration has been outspoken about its interest in boosting domestic energy production.

The Strait of Hormuz may be open for the moment, but it's hardly a guarantee it'll stay open.

Both upstream companies and pipeline stocks represent excellent opportunities for energy investors.

10 stocks we like better than EOG Resources ›

From shoring up the nation's supply of critical minerals to facilitating a nuclear energy renaissance, President Donald Trump's second administration has taken a variety of initiatives to fortify U.S. self-reliance. One of the biggest pushes the Trump administration is making is to boost domestic energy production. It's an interest that's especially relevant now amid the uncertainty of how long the Strait of Hormuz will remain open.

Fortunately for those looking to take advantage of the political tailwinds benefiting the fossil fuel industry, there are three great energy stocks for investors to power their portfolios with right now.

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EOG Resources: This E&P leader has a robust U.S.-based portfolio

Unsurprisingly, EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock has benefited from the Trump administration's efforts to fortify the U.S. energy supply chain. Although the company, an exploration and production (E&P) leader, expanded its international operations in 2025, the lion's share of its business is in the United States, where it operates in the Delaware Basin, the Powder River Basin, and several other basins.

In 2025, the company's U.S. operations accounted for almost 97% of the 449.9 million barrels of oil equivalent it produced.

For those seeking to both gain energy industry exposure and prodigious passive income, EOG Resources is a frequent consideration. One of the market's leading dividend oil stocks, EOG Resources has boosted its dividend higher nearly every year for the past three decades. Further illustrating the commitment to rewarding shareholders, EOG Resources returned 100% of its free cash flow in 2025 to investors through its share buybacks and dividend payments.

Kinder Morgan: A midstream maven that can benefit from booming domestic energy production

Upstream companies may expand oil and gas production in the near future, thanks to a favorable political environment. Still, it means little if the infrastructure for transporting materials to end users, such as refineries and export terminals, is lacking. That's where Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) comes in.

Operating or having an interest in about 78,000 miles of pipelines and 136 terminals, Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies transporting crude oil, jet fuel, and other energy products throughout the United States. And the company is positioned to benefit from domestic energy industry growth. It's pursuing $10 billion in growth project opportunities beyond the $9.1 billion in natural gas growth projects currently in its backlog.

Kinder Morgan acts like a toll collector as companies use its infrastructure to transport energy products. This provides the company with clear insight into future cash flows, making it especially alluring to income investors attracted to its dividend. For those looking to strengthen their passive income streams, Kinder Morgan is a pipeline stock worth strong consideration.

MPLX: This pipeline powerhouse can power your portfolio with passive income

Like Kinder Morgan, MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) is another midstream company that stands to benefit from burgeoning U.S. energy production. After Marathon Petroleum, a leading U.S. refining company, formed in 2012, MPLX has grown into another prominent pipeline company that operates throughout the U.S., including the Marcellus Shale, Permian Basin, Utica Shale, and Bakken Shale.

Already, MPLX is committed to expanding its operations. In 2026, for example, the company has $2.4 billion slated for growth projects such as the Secretariat natural gas processing plant, the Bay Runner pipeline, and the Blackcomb pipeline -- all of which are expected to come online in 2026. In the coming years, MPLX expects additional projects to come online to further expand its infrastructure, such as the Gulf Coast LPG Export Terminal and the Rio Bravo pipeline, both expected to be in service in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

Offering investors a mouthwatering forward yield of 7.9%, MPLX stock is unsurprisingly popular among dividend investors. While skeptics may flinch at the high yield, the fact that the company generated distributable cash flow of $5.8 billion and paid $4 billion in distributions should assuage concerns that the company's payout is jeopardizing its financial health.

Which energy stock is right for you?

For conservative investors, EOG Resources, with its multidecade history of paying dividends, and Kinder Morgan, with its reliable cash-flow generation, are both excellent choices right now. Those looking for a heftier payout will find MPLX more alluring, though investors should consider its master limited partnership structure, which has tax implications.

Should you buy stock in EOG Resources right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.