3 Types of International ETFs To Consider Buying, According To Fidelity

2025 has been a good year so far for U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 is up 10.55% year-to-date (through Aug. 28). But international stock indices have done even better. According to Fidelity Investments, the MSCI World ex USA Index, which is an index of large and mid-cap companies outside of the United States, is up approximately 19% year as of July.

This kind of performance has investors wondering if now is the time to add international stocks to their portfolio. There are several types of international ETFs that are worth considering.

Check Out: I Asked ChatGPT What the Stock Market Will Look Like in 100 Days — Here’s What It Said

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Income-Generating International ETFs

Dividend stocks are almost always a good option to have in your portfolio, and there are several international ETFs that have high yields, even as fixed-income investments are also on a tear. Fidelity looked for international equity ETFs that have a 30-day SEC yield of 4.2% or above.

Here are some income-generating ETFs Fidelity recommends you look at, and their performance so far this year (through Aug. 28, 2025):

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV): Up 34.11% year-to-date

Up 34.11% year-to-date Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI): Up 24.95% year-to-date

Up 24.95% year-to-date Franklin International Low Volatility High Index Dividend Index (LVHI): Up 14.52% year-to-date

Up 14.52% year-to-date Wisdom Tree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM): Up 14.43% year-to-date

Discover More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Value International ETFs

Value stocks had a moment at the beginning of the year, and while growth stocks may be catching up, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Fidelity looked for international ETFs that focus on value stocks, specifically that that have a price-to-trailing earnings ratio of 14.79 or below, a price-to-sales ratio of 1.18 or below and a price-to-book ratio of 1.72 or below.

Here are some of the ETFs that met these criteria, and their year-to-date performance:

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFV): Up 28.31% year-to-date

Up 28.31% year-to-date Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (FNDF): Up 27.41% year-to-date

Up 27.41% year-to-date Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA): Up 27.26% year-to-date

Up 27.26% year-to-date Vanguard International (VYMI): Up 24.26% year-to-date

Growth International ETFs

Fidelity expects growth ETFs to outperform this year if their recent upward trend continues. Looking for international equity ETFs with a cash-flow growth rate of 21.5% or more, and sales growth rate of 11.9% or more, they came up with several options.

Some of those ETFs and their performance so far this year are shown below:

Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF (FFEM): Up 19.08% year-to-date

Up 19.08% year-to-date iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China ETF (EMXC): Up 15.76% year-to-date

Up 15.76% year-to-date Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU): Up 14.84% year-to-date

Up 14.84% year-to-date iShares MCSI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV): Up 9.04% year-to-date

Given the year-to-date results of some of these international ETFs, investors may wonder if they still have room to grow, and that’s a valid concern. Another concern is the on-again, off-again tariff situation with the United States, which is likely to cause continued volatility. Considering these two factors, it may make sense to add international ETFs to your portfolio slowly, moving a small percentage of your assets at a time, over the course of the rest of the year.

Whether you choose an income-generating, value or growth international ETF, any of these could be a solid addition to your portfolio if their performance so far this year continues.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Types of International ETFs To Consider Buying, According To Fidelity

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.