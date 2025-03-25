3 Top Tips for New Stock Investors

Welcome to Episode #438 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey has gone solo to share her top tips on stock investing for new stock investors.

This is an uncertain time for US stocks with the S&P 500 falling 10%, which is considered a correction. But there are some basics that every new investor should know.

Tip 1: Don’t Buy Stocks Under $1 as an Investment

Tip 2: You Don’t Need to Own 50 or 100 Stocks

Tip 3: Buy Companies that Make Money

Applying Tracey’s Tips to 5 Stocks

1. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor is a digital platform for residential real estate. It’s a small cap company with a market cap of $868.2 million.

Shares of Opendoor have fallen 59.4% over the last year. It’s trading just above $1.00 at $1.22 but it’s 52-week low is $1.07. Opendoor has no forward P/E because it lost $0.37 a share last year and the 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is also negative, at a loss of $0.38.

A stock like Opendoor, trading at, or under. $1.00 looks attractive to new stock investors.

Should a new investor take a chance on a stock trading under a $1.50 like Opendoor?

2. Wayfair Inc. W

Wayfair is an online retailer which says it is the “destination for all things home.” The shares soared during the pandemic when everyone needed desks, lamps, and chairs to work and study from home.

But Wayfair’s shares have fallen 40.3% over the last year. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, as it’s expected to make $0.61 this year. Wayfair has a forward P/E of 55 which isn’t cheap. A forward P/E of 15 or under is considered a value stock.

However, Wayfair’s earnings are expected to rise 369% this year.

Should Wayfair be on your short list?

3. AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin is a marketing platform. In 2024, advertising revenue jumped 75%.

Shares of AppLovin have sold off in the last month. It’s down 17% during that time. But AppLovin’s 2025 earnings are expected to jump 52%. It now trades with a forward P/E of 45.7.

Should AppLovin be on your short list?

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill was a big pandemic winner. Shares are up 290% over the last 5 years. But in the last 3 months, Chipotle shares have fallen 20.3%.

Earnings are expected to grow 14.3%, but 12 estimates were cut for this year in the last 60 days. Chipotle now trades with a forward P/E of 37.9.

Is this a buying opportunity in Chipotle?

5. Halliburton Company ( HAL )

Halliburton is a provider of products and services to the energy industry. Shares of Halliburton are down 34% over the last year.

The analysts are bearish. They’ve been cutting estimates. Halliburton’s earnings are expected to fall 12% in 2025. Halliburton is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.

What does the price and consensus chart tell us about Halliburton?

What Other Tidbits Does Tracey Share About Investing?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

