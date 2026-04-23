3 Top Technology Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Strong Long-Term Growth

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX, Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund JNGTX and T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund PRMTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

DWS Science and Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) companies in the technology sector, irrespective of their market capitalization. KTCAX advisors also invest in initial public offerings.

DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27%. As of the end of January 2026, KTCAX held 58 issues, with 10.7% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. JNGTX advisors choose to invest in companies for their growth potential.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.9%. JNGTX has an expense ratio of 0.81%.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign communications and technology companies. PRMTX advisors may choose to invest in companies based on either growth or value, or sometimes both.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.6%. Daniel Shear has been the fund manager of PRMTX since January 2025.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PRMTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (KTCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JNGTX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.