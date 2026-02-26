3 Top Technology Mutual Funds to Boost Long-Term Portfolio Growth

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund (SLMCX) and Franklin Dynatech Fund FKDNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FELIX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 50.8%. As of the end of October 2025, FELIX held 42 issues, with 24.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of companies operating in the information technology and communications services sectors. SLMCX advisors can invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues as well.

Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund has three-year annualized returns of 34.9%. SLMCX has an expense ratio of 1.15%.

Franklin Dynatech Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FKDNX advisors may also invest in issues of any economic sector or of any market capitalization.

Franklin Dynatech Fund has three-year annualized returns of 26%. Rupert H. Johnson Jr. has been the fund manager of FKDNX since January 1968.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SLMCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FKDNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FELIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.