3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Key Points

Nvidia looks well positioned to keep benefiting from the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Meta Platforms has been seeing strong momentum in its ad business.

Microsoft has been firing on all cylinders lately.

Earnings season is right around the corner, and several of tech's biggest names look to keep their momentum going. Each of these companies posted strong results last quarter, and there are good reasons to believe that strength can continue into the final stretch of the year. These stocks look attractive, not just heading into earnings, but for the long haul as well.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and last quarter's results showed just how strong demand for its chips has been. Its data center revenue surged 56% year over year, despite the company lacking access to the Chinese market, as companies and governments around the world continue to rapidly build out their AI infrastructure.

That trend does not look like it's slowing, with cloud computing companies continuing to spend big on data center infrastructure and Oracle announcing massive AI data center spending plans. Nvidia, meanwhile, continues to dominate the AI infrastructure market, where its graphics processing units (GPUs) are used to power AI workloads and have an over 90% market share. Its CUDA software platform continues to give it a wide moat in the space, as most early AI code was written on it, and developers favor it.

With data center spending remaining strong and AI demand still outpacing supply, Nvidia's growth trajectory looks intact. The company has already proven that it can deliver consistent upside surprises, and it's positioned better than any of its peers to capture profits from the next leg of the AI infrastructure buildout.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has transformed itself into one of the biggest AI beneficiaries in tech, and that evolution showed up clearly in its last earnings report. The company posted 22% revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by an increase in ad impressions and higher prices. The number of daily active users across its family of apps also climbed by 6% year over year to 3.48 billion, proving that it can still draw in new users despite the maturity of its platforms.

AI has been the key driver behind Meta's resurgence. It has been using AI to improve how its algorithms recommend content, which is keeping users more engaged. That, in turn, increases the amount of ad inventory it can sell. At the same time, its AI tools for advertisers are helping companies create and target their marketing campaigns more effectively, which boosts Meta's ad pricing power.

Meanwhile, it is just starting to introduce ads to its biggest untapped assets, WhatsApp and Threads, both of which have huge growth potential. All these things should help keep the company's earnings momentum going.

Meta also isn't sitting still when it comes to innovation. It recently debuted its new Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, sales of which could give its Q4 revenue a boost. These augmented reality glasses could also be a precursor to its eventual vision for things like "superpersonal intelligence" and the metaverse, which are longer-term bets.

3. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) capped off its fiscal 2025 with one of its best quarters in years, showing just how well it's executing across both cloud computing and AI. In its fiscal Q4, which ended June 30, revenue from its Azure cloud platform jumped by 39%, marking its eighth straight quarter of growth above 30%. Meanwhile, its Intelligent Cloud division as a whole grew by 26% to nearly $30 billion. That strength is being driven by companies accelerating their AI spending, with Azure being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's early investments in OpenAI continue to give it an edge. Its Copilot AI tools, now integrated across Office products, are increasingly being adopted by enterprises to increase worker productivity. These products are still in their early innings, which means there's plenty of runway for growth left. Revenues from Microsoft 365 rose more than 20% last quarter, and even the company's personal computing segment saw renewed growth, led by Xbox and search advertising.

Microsoft is spending aggressively to expand its data center capacity to meet the flood of AI demand, which should keep growth strong in the quarters ahead. With Azure continuing to increase its sales in a rapidly growing cloud market, and with Copilot adding a valuable new layer of recurring revenue, Microsoft looks like one of the most reliable performers heading into this earnings season and a top long-term holding for investors.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

