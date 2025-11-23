3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in November

Key Points

If you're heavily invested in tech stocks, you've surely heard concerns that we may be approaching (or in) a bubble. Similar to the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s and the housing bubble in the early 2000s, tech stocks are on fire, and some bears believe they are overheated today.

Is that true? I think the concern is overstated, but it's also important to acknowledge that markets sometimes drop. Corrections are nothing new and are, in fact, part of the heartbeat of the stock market. The S&P 500 has experienced corrections of 10% or more dozens of times over the last 60 years, and each time it has recovered, dusted itself off, and moved on.

So, if you're looking at tech stocks today and wondering how you can avoid a market pullback, the reality is: You can't. But that's OK. You should instead look at the long-term picture and choose stocks that are stable, have plenty of resources, and are able to resume their winning ways after an inevitable correction.

Tech stocks are too good to ignore. Here are three great tech stocks to buy today and hold for the long term.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is quietly having a very good year -- recovering from a downturn in the first half of the year to register gains of more than 50%. Alphabet stock is down just 3% from its all-time high and will roll into 2026 at the peak of its powers.

Its problems at the beginning of the year were primarily legal in nature. The Department of Justice accused Google of unfair practices regarding its search and advertising businesses, which it said created an illegal monopoly. The issue hung over Alphabet stock as investors worried that the company would be forced to sell off its Chrome browser or another equally lucrative business.

However, a federal judge finally ruled this year that wouldn't be the case, and now Alphabet can continue to operate, although it must share search data with its competitors and stop issuing exclusive distribution contracts. The market rightly viewed that as merely a slap on the wrist, and Alphabet stock shot higher.

Today, the company is operating at full capacity, generating $102.34 billion in revenue during the third quarter. Advertising revenue, which makes up 72% of Alphabet's revenue, was up 12.6%. In addition, Google Cloud revenue increased 33.5% to $15.15 billion, indicating that the company's efforts to expand its computing capacity are yielding results.

2. Amazon

Should you consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a retail stock or a cloud computing stock? Well, it's both -- and it's probably the best in both of those markets. That makes Amazon stock a powerful name for investors to keep in their portfolio now and into 2026.

Amazon's revenue in the third quarter was $180.16 billion, up 13.4% from a year ago. Most of the company's revenue comes from its e-commerce division, which generated $147.16 billion in sales, a 12% increase from last year.

But the profit margin for Amazon's e-commerce division is a paltry 4.1%. Therefore, investors are more interested in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's largest cloud provider with a 29% market share. AWS revenue in the third quarter was $33 billion, up 20% from the same period last year, and it provided a profit margin of 34.6%.

Amazon's e-commerce division makes it a part of our daily lives, and AWS is becoming a massive profit center. Both make Amazon a compelling tech stock to buy now.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) plays a key role in today's tech-driven world. It's the largest fabricator of semiconductor chips and plays a leading role in creating the high-performance chips that companies require to power AI and large language models (LLMs).

TSMC, as it's known, generates 60% of its revenue from producing 3nm and 5nm chips, which have become increasingly important as chip manufacturers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices strive to build chips with smaller nodes, thereby achieving faster and more efficient performance.

TSMC has been investing heavily in the U.S., including $165 billion to build and expand production facilities in Arizona. The company announced that the Arizona foundries are starting to produce Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which provide more processing power and greater performance than the famed Hopper line.

Three tech stocks to buy now

AI is only going to get bigger -- and if there's a correction, history tells us the market will recover and make up lost ground rapidly. No matter what chatbots, LLMs, or software comes down the line in the next few years, it will need AI infrastructure to power it, and Alphabet, Amazon, and Taiwan Semiconductor are ideally situated.

Alphabet and Amazon are leading cloud computing companies that also have massive competitive moats in internet services and e-commerce, respectively. And Taiwan Semiconductor's foundry business is poised for success for years to come as companies seek to create better and more powerful chips.

Together, they form a formidable trio that can anchor any portfolio in November and beyond.

Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

