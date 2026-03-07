3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in March

Key Points

With earnings season in the first three months of 2026 winding down, March can be a great time to pick up some tech stocks without the worry of a big stock-moving event on the near horizon. Let's look at three top AI stocks to buy this month.

Nvidia

The slight dip in Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price following its earnings release late last month opens up a buying opportunity. The company continues to grow its revenue rapidly, with its sales soaring 73% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter to $68.1 billion.

That growth shows no signs of letting up. Demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) remains through the roof, while its networking portfolio has climbed 3.5 times to $11 billion.

The five largest AI players alone are set to spend $700 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, which will be a big driver for Nvidia. These companies are also showing no signs of slowing their spending in the AI race.

The GPU leader has also made moves to help strengthen its position for the next stages of AI, which will focus on inference and agentic AI. For inference, its acquisition of the talent of chipmaker Groq and the licensing of its technology position it better. Meanwhile, the company is improving its position in central processing units (CPUs), which will become more important with AI agents.

Alphabet

Over the past year, it has become increasingly clear that one of the best AI stocks to own for the long term will be Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The company has the most complete AI stack, as the only company with both top-tier AI chips and a leading foundational large language model.

By having developed custom AI chips over a decade ago that it has used to run much of its internal workloads, Alphabet has bolted out to a sizable lead in the race for custom AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). By having its own chips, it has gained a large cost advantage, which allows it to train its models and run inference at a fraction of the cost of companies that rely on Nvidia. And that huge advantage will just continue to grow with time as more computing power is needed to train AI models.

Alphabet has been able to create a world-class AI model and incorporate it throughout its products to improve them and drive growth. AI Overviews and AI Mode are helping increase queries on Google Search, causing revenue to accelerate. And it's starting to sell its custom chips to buyers outside of Google Cloud, opening up another big potential growth driver.

Meta Platforms

In a world where investors are questioning how AI will impact businesses, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has already shown that it can incorporate the technology into its core social media business to drive strong revenue growth. Above all else, Meta is an entertainment platform supported by advertising.

It does particularly well with small and medium-sized businesses, and its AI tools are helping these customers improve their ad campaigns, as well as with user targeting and conversions. Its success in this area, in turn, is helping drive up ad prices.

At the same time, Meta has embedded AI into its recommendation algorithm to feed users more of the content they are interested in. This is helping to attract new users and keep current ones on its platform longer, which gives it more opportunities to display ads to them.

Last quarter, the company saw its revenue climb 24%, with an 18% increase in ad impressions and a 6% jump in ad prices. It projected its first-quarter growth would accelerate even more.

Meta is just starting to serve ads on its popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which has over 3 billion monthly users, and it is still in the early innings of developing Threads, its platform for real-time online discussions. As such, it should have a long runway for growth.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

