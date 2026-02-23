3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February

Key Points

Too many of them may be uncomfortably expensive right now. The fact is, however, technology stocks remain the market's best performers. That's not likely to change in the foreseeable future either. These companies are simply too well positioned to create lasting sociocultural change.

Here's a look at three of the technology sector's top stocks to buy this month.

Symbotic

Warehouse automation isn't exactly a new idea. Indeed, many warehouses have been running on at least partial autopilot for decades. This makes package-handling robotics outfit Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) an interesting but ultimately forgettable company.

What was arguably underestimated just a few years ago, however, is the potential of the melding of robotics with fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI). This tech is able to do far more than initially envisioned, saving warehouse owners time and money. Now that the premise is well proven, Precedence Research predicts the worldwide AI warehouse robotics industry is poised to grow at an average annualized pace of more than 23% through 2034.

For its part, analysts expect already profitable Symbotic to grow its top line by at least as much every year through 2028.

CoreWeave

Contrary to a common assumption, most organizations that use artificial intelligence data centers don't actually build their own. They instead rely on third-party service providers like CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), which has been in business since 2017, but turned its focus on cloud computing in 2019, positioning it perfectly to capitalize on the AI data center opportunity that's exploded over the past couple of years.

And capitalize it has. Through the first three fiscal quarters of 2025, the company's year-to-date revenue of nearly $3.6 billion is more than 3 times what it was at that same point in 2024, with comparable growth in the cards for at least the next several years. This stock's lack of net progress since its post-IPO surge in May and June of last year is likely to end up being a fantastic entry opportunity.

This might help make the point: Analysts' current consensus price target of $124.71 is 30% above the ticker's present price.

Snap

Finally, although shares of Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) have underperformed since 2022 while the Snapchat app struggled for relevancy in a social media landscape dominated by Meta Platforms' Facebook and WhatsApp, and even X (formerly known as Twitter), Snap just might have found a winning formula. As it turns out, 25 million of its 946 million monthly users are now willing to pay a small monthly fee for a more engaging experience, like more customization tools, more storage, and fewer ads.

That doesn't seem like much ... just 2.6% of its entire user base. This direct revenue business is now generating revenue at an annualized pace of $1 billion, though, versus revenue of just a little less than $6 billion for all of last year, which was already up 11% from 2024's top line. If this Snapchat+ service can continue to penetrate even just a modest portion of the company's existing user base, Snap could soon see long-awaited revenue growth acceleration. You'll just want to keep a close eye on it, as this remains the most uncertain of the three names in focus here.

