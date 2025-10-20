3 Top Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the AI and Quantum Computing Revolution

Key Points

These players are progressing in one or both of these hot technologies.

One of these stocks is a great choice for aggressive investors, while the other two are well-suited to any investment style.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Investors always are on the lookout for the next innovation that may revolutionize the world -- one of the most recent was the Internet, followed by the smartphone. And some may even argue that social media represented a huge turning point, and winning opportunity, for investors in recent years.

Now, today, we may be looking at not one but two major game-changers that represent potential gold mines for investors. I'm talking about the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. AI involves the training of models to solve complex problems, while quantum computing uses principles of quantum mechanics to tackle questions that even today's supercomputers can't handle.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Each of these areas could transform the way business is done. AI is more advanced today as it's already regularly applied to real world situations, while quantum computing still is in earlier stages of development. Both, though, could score a win for investors over the long term.

Let's check out three top stocks to buy to benefit from the AI and quantum revolution.

1. IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a pure-play quantum company, meaning that its business revolves around this space. This is positive because it shows IonQ's commitment to the technology and such a specialization could result in an expertise you may not find from a more general tech company. But this also comes with risk because IonQ's fortunes depend entirely on its quantum computing program -- and quantum computing hasn't yet reached the stage of general usefulness in the real world.

But IonQ could make an exciting investment for aggressive investors who don't mind this risk. For computing, the company uses trapped ion technology, a method that may be slower than the more common superconducting technology, but it's resulted in greater accuracy. IonQ generates some revenue right now -- about $20 million in the recent quarter -- by offering access to its quantum systems through cloud service providers and selling consulting services to clients.

Though IonQ stock has climbed more than 400% over the past year, if the company is successful with its quantum computing development, it could have much farther to go in the long run.

2. Microsoft

You may not think of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a quantum computing company because this player is more associated with software. But the software giant has expanded over the years into everything from social media, with the purchase of LinkedIn, to AI thanks to its cloud business. In recent times, Microsoft has made progress in the area of quantum computing -- and even said this technology may be ready for use sooner than most people think.

Earlier this year, Microsoft said its Majorana 1 chip uses a type of material that allows for better control of particles to produce a superior qubit -- the main ingredient for the solving of problems in quantum computing. The company also launched its quantum ready program, meant to help businesses prepare for this new era. As part of the program, Microsoft offers them the knowledge needed to gain access to the right quantum computing tools, build applications, and more.

Microsoft makes a great quantum bet for cautious investors because the company already generates solid earnings from its well-established businesses -- and that minimizes risk. At the same time, it could score a win for you as the quantum story unfolds.

3. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) offers you the opportunity to benefit from both AI and quantum computing. Let's start with AI. The company dominates the AI chip market, and this has resulted in mind-blowing revenue growth in recent years. This revenue has reached record levels, and considering forecasts for AI infrastructure investment, the momentum should continue.

Nvidia not only offers chips but an entire ecosystem of products and services to support companies along their AI path. This complete package is what has driven the company's successes through the AI boom so far -- and Nvidia's commitment to innovation, promising to update chips annually, could fuel growth in the years to come.

This giant also may make its mark on quantum computing as AI can be applied to the process, for example it can be used to enable error correction. And Nvidia is going all in on quantum with its creation of a quantum computing research center to pair Nvidia's AI chips with quantum hardware -- with a goal of accelerating the development of this hot technology.

Like Microsoft, Nvidia is a good choice for cautious investors thanks to its track record of earnings growth over time -- and the possibility of a quantum computing victory down the road.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.