3 Top-Rated Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2022, GSAM had $2 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills, and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund GALLX, Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund GSTKX and Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund GSVSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of small-, mid- and large-cap companies that are publicly traded in the United States. GALLX advisors also invest a small portion of its assets in securities issued by foreign companies, including emerging markets.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.0%. As of the end of February 2023, GALLX held 135 issues, with 6.03% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corporation.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and growth of income by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity investments of dividend-paying foreign issuers. These may also include exchange-traded funds, futures, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. GSTKX advisors intend to invest in at least three countries, which could include issues of emerging economies but not the United States.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. GSTKX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a well-diversified portfolio of domestic large-cap publicly traded companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of purchase. GSVSX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign countries, including emerging countries.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. Kevin Martens has been one of the fund managers of GSVSX since December 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

