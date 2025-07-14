3 Top-Ranked U. S. Corporate Behemoths That Have Soared Year to Date

Wall Street closed at a record-high level despite facing a turbulent first half of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 was the best quarter for U.S. stocks over the past year. Expectations of key trade deals and the evaporation of worries of a near-term recession in the U.S. economy boosted market participants sentiments.

The Fed also indicated two more cuts in the benchmark lending rate in the second half of this year. U.S. stock markets have been continuing their bull run in July too as the broad-market index — the S&P 500 — and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded all-time highs on both intraday and closing basis last week. The blue-chip Dow is just 1.6% away from its all-time high posted in December 2024.

At this stage, we have selected three U.S. corporate giants that have provided more than 30% returns year to date. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting strong price upside potential in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

These stocks are: HEICO Corp. HEI, Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HEICO Corp.

HEICO has been witnessing increased orders for its aftermarket replacement parts and repair and overhaul parts services, backed by rising air travel. With its Flight Support Group unit being a supplier of military aircraft parts, solid U.S. defense funding should bolster order flows for HEI’s defense products.

To this end, it is imperative to mention that a White House report from May 2025 stated that President Trump had requested a 13% increase in the nation's defense budget to $1.01 trillion for fiscal 2026. Such solid defense funding should usher in strong order flows for HEI’s defense products, thereby boosting its revenue-generation prospects.

HEICO has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.3% and 24.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last seven days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Howmet Aerospace is benefiting from solid momentum in the commercial aerospace market, driven by robust build rates and wide-body aircraft recovery. HWM is also witnessing strength in its defense aerospace business on the back of rising U.S. & international defense budgets.

Robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program and spares and new builds for legacy fighters augur well for HWM. Given the strength in most of its served markets, HWM has built a sound liquidity position that supports its shareholder-friendly policies.

Howmet Aerospace has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.6% and 29%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR’s efforts to develop proprietary software, lower compensation expenses relative to net revenues, enhance its emerging market customers and global footprint, along with relatively high rates, are expected to continue aiding revenues. We project total net revenues (GAAP) to see a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027.

IBKR’s initiatives to expand its product suite and the reach of its services will support financials. Yet, high expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in the franchise) are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Our estimates for total non-interest expenses imply a CAGR of 9.1% by 2027. IBKR’s high reliance on international revenues is a concern. Nonetheless, IBKR’s capital distributions seem sustainable, given a solid liquidity position.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.9% and 4.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4% over the last seven days.

