3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds to Buy for Incredible Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz.,T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund PRMTX, Victory Science & Technology Fund USSCX and Fidelity Software And It Services Portfolio FSCSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign communications and technology companies. PRMTX advisors may choose to invest in companies based on either growth or value, or sometimes both.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23%. As of the end of June 2025, PRMTX held 65 issues, with 11.1% of its assets invested in Netflix.

Victory Science & Technology Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of domestic companies that are expected to benefit from the development and use of scientific and technological advances and improvements. USSCX advisors also invest in foreign issues, including those from emerging markets.

Victory Science & Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.4%. USSCX has an expense ratio of 0.96%.

Fidelity Software And It Services Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in research, design, production, or distribution of products or processes that relate to software or information-based services. FSCSX advisors use fundamental analysis factors, such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Software And It Services Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 18%. Ali Khan has been the fund manager of FSCSX since July 2014.

