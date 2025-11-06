3 Top Ranked Stocks that are the Best of the Best

(0:30) - Finding Zacks #1 Rank Stocks That Continue To Outperform

Welcome to Episode #463 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to screen for stocks that have the highest Zacks Rank, which is a Zacks #1 Strong Buy, and which also has the highest Zacks combination Style Score of Value, Growth and Momentum, or “VGM”, of A.

This is a rare combination to have both top ranks. It means the company has rising earnings estimates and attractive value, growth and momentum fundamentals.

This screen returned just 17 stocks.

4 of the 17 were gold mining companies. That shouldn’t be a surprise as earnings estimates have been revised higher on the gold miners as gold prices have hit new highs and the gold mining stocks are still a value, with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and record free cash flows.

But what about the rest of the stocks?

3 Strong Buy Stocks with the Best VGM Score

1. Indivior PLC (INDV)

Indivior makes medicines to treat opioid use disorder. It is a small cap stock with a market cap of $3.94 billion. Indivior has recently launched a national direct to consumer campaign called “move forward in recovery.”

It has earnings and revenue. Indivior recently raised full year 2025 Sublocade revenue guidance. Earnings are now expected to rise 30.1% in 2025 and another 20.1% in 2026.

Shares of Indivior are up 157% year-to-date.

Should investors be keeping Indivior, a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stock, on their short list?

2. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

The Travelers Companies is a property and casualty insurer for auto, home, and businesses. It is a large cap company with a market cap of $61.9 billion.

In the third quarter of 2025, Travelers reported strong underwriting results. Earnings are expected to rise 14.6% in 2025 and another 6% in 2026.

Shares of The Travelers Companies are up 14% year-to-date but are still attractively priced. It has a forward P/E of 11.2. A P/E under 15 is considered a value.

Should investors keep a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) insurer, like Travelers, on their short list?

3. OppFi Inc. (OPFI)

OppFi is a digital finance platform which provides affordable credit to 48 million Americans who lack traditional options. It’s a small cap company with a market cap of $877 million.

OppFi recently beat on the third quarter estimates and raised full year 2025 guidance. It was a record quarterly revenue for any quarter. Earnings are expected to jump 65.3% in 2025 and another 8.6% in 2026.

OppFi is dirt cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 6.2.

Should a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) financial company like OppFi be on your short list?

What Else Should You Know About Screening for the Best of the Best Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

