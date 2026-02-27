3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Buying Now

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund TILWX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund TSCWX and Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund NSCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowing, if any, in equity securities of large-cap growth companies, which are expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. TILWX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 26%. As of the end of October 2025, TILWX held 61 issues, with 13.3% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies. TSCWX advisors choose to invest in companies that have favorable prospects for substantial long-term capital appreciation potential.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%. TSCWX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.

Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Value Index or the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600 Index at the time of purchase. NSCAX advisors can also invest a small portion of the fund’s assets in foreign issues, including those from emerging market countries.

Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund has a three-year annualized return of 14.2%. Andrew Hwang has been the fund manager of NSCAX since February 2016.

