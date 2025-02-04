3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Dividend Value FFEIX, Nuveen Mid Cap Value TCMVX and Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier TILPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Dividend Value seeks long-term growth of capital and income. FFEIX invests primarily in equity securities of companies, which the investment advisor believes are characterized by their ability to pay above-average dividends, ability to finance expected growth and strong management.

Nuveen Dividend Value has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. As of July 2024, FFEIX held 73 issues, with 2.6% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in domestic mid-cap equity securities as defined by the fund's benchmark index, i.e. Russell Midcap Value Index. TCMVX advisors generally invest in companies that are undervalued than their potential worth.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. David A Chalupnik has been one of the fund managers of TCMVX since January 2020.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, which the advisor believes present growth opportunities. TILPX advisors also invest in foreign investments.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. TILPX has an expense ratio of 0.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TCMVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TILPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FFEIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.