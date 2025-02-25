3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

DFA US Small Cap Growth Institutional

(DSCGX). DSCGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.32%, management fee of 0.28%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.64%.

Principal Capital Appreciation R5

(PCAQX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. PCAQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAQX, with annual returns of 15.56% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Invesco Small Cap Value Y

(VSMIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 22.18% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

