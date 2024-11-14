3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Dreyfus Strategic Value Y

(DRGYX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DRGYX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 15.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Contrafund K

(FCNKX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FCNKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FCNKX, with annual returns of 18.36% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value I

(HWVIX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HWVIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.14% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

