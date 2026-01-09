3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Hodges Fund HDPMX, Glenmede Total Market Plus Equity Portfolio GTTMX and Ave Maria Value AVEMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hodges Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies irrespective of their market capitalization. HDPMX advisors may also invest in money market instruments, and purchase or write put and call options on U.S. traded stocks or security indices.

Hodges Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.6%.As of the end of June 2025, HDPMX had 33 issues and invested 7.2% of its net assets in Uber Technologies.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Equity Portfolio fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings if any, in common stocks, of domestic public companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies listed on the Russell 3000 Index at the time of purchase. GTTMX advisors prefer to invests in long and short positions.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Equity Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. GTTMX has an expense ratio of 2.08%.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock in companies meeting its religious criteria, irrespective of their market capitalization. AVEMX chooses to invest in companies that its advisors believe are priced at a discount to their actual value.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8%.Timothy Schwartz has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since January 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GTTMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HDPMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AVEMX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.