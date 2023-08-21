3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund HFMDX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX and FMI Common Stock Fund FMIMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund invests most of its net assets in growth-oriented mid-capitalized companies using a quantitative formula known as the Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Formula, which is re-screened and rebalanced annually. HFMDX advisors purchase 30 stocks weighted equally by dollar amount, with 3.33% of the portfolio's assets invested in each.

Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 29.0%. As of the end of April 2023, HFMDX had 30 issues and invested 4.9% of its net assets in Super Micro Computer.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

FMI Common Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign small- to medium-capitalization companies with a market cap of less than $7 billion at the time of purchase. FMIMX advisors invest in companies that are traded on a national securities exchange or national securities association. The fund also invests in ADRs and ADSs that are dollar-denominated and traded in the United States.

FMI Common Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.8%. John S. Brandser has been one of the fund managers of FMIMX since January 2009.

