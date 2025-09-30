3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio Gains

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to meet the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $632 billion as of July 31, 2025.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 MINJX, MFS Value R2 MVRRX and MFS Value R4 MEIJX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 primarily invests in foreign equities, including those from emerging markets. Its portfolio consists of common stocks and other securities representing ownership in companies. The fund’s advisors seek out stocks they consider undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth.

MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 has three-year annualized returns of 17.8%. As of February 2025, MINJX had 3.3% of its assets invested in Natwest Group.

MFS Value R2 primarily invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MVRRX’s advisors target companies whose stocks appear undervalued relative to their perceived intrinsic value.

MFS Value R2 has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Thomas P. Crowley has been one of the fund managers of MVRRX since December 2024.

MFS Value R4 primarily invests its assets in equity securities, including common stocks and other instruments representing an ownership interest, or the right to acquire one, in a company or issuer. MEIJX advisors seek to invest in stocks of companies that they consider undervalued relative to perceived worth, targeting value opportunities.

MFS Value R4 has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. MEIJX has an expense ratio of 0.54%.

